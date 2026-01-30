There’s a pattern playing out across the country right now. Legislators say they want to protect children online. The bills sound reasonable. The intentions sound compassionate. The headlines write themselves.

And then you read the fine print.

Idaho’s House Bill 542, the Stop Harms from Addictive Social Media Act, fits squarely into the growing wave of age-verification and digital identity legislation even though it never uses the words “digital ID.”

What This Bill Actually Does

HB 542 targets the largest social media platforms and declares many of their core features: infinite scrolling, autoplay video, algorithmic feeds, likes, badges, notifications, to be “addictive interface features.”

Instead of regulating content, the bill regulates behavior and design.

Once a user spends:

25 hours on a platform within six months, the platform must estimate that user’s age with 80% confidence

50 hours , the estimate must reach 90% confidence

After that, age must be reassessed repeatedly as usage continues or whenever the platform updates any other demographic profile using analytics or AI

This isn’t just a one-time age verification, it’s ongoing age estimation tied to behavioral surveillance.

If a platform determines a user is under 16, features must be restricted, algorithmic feeds removed, targeted ads blocked, and the account terminated unless “verifiable parental consent” is obtained.

The Big Privacy Problem

While the bill language claims platforms are not required to collect new data, it explicitly allows age estimation using data collected “in the ordinary course of operation.”

That includes:

behavioral analytics

photos and video

biometric identifiers

location inference

online activity history

In other words, data collection.

You cannot reach 80–90% confidence about age without profiling.

You cannot enforce this law without inference.

And you cannot resolve disputes without some form of identity verification.

The bill even permits “commercially reasonable” age verification methods which quietly opens the door to government IDs, facial analysis, and third-party identity vendors.

Where Parents Are Supposed to Fit…And Where They Don’t

HB 542 talks about parents constantly. But talking about parents is not the same as trusting them.

Parents do not decide whether their child can use a platform with full functionality. The legislature decides that.

Parents do not choose which features are appropriate. The statute pre-selects them.

Parents are allowed to consent, but only within a state-designed framework that assumes parental failure as the default.

That isn’t parental empowerment.

Real parental authority means parents decide when their child is ready, what risks are acceptable, and how technology fits into their family’s values, not lawmakers and not algorithms.

Surveillance for Kids Means Surveillance for Everyone

There’s another uncomfortable truth: when platforms are forced to estimate age with high confidence, they don’t just monitor children.

They monitor everyone.

Misclassifying an adult as a child is safer than misclassifying a child as an adult. The rational response is more profiling, more inference, and more pressure to require identity verification upfront.

This will have a chilling effect on speech, undermine anonymity and will push the entire internet toward and ID-gated model because laws are incentivizing them to do so.

A Better Way Forward

Children deserve protection online. That’s not the debate.

The real question is who decides.

Equipping parents means education, transparency, and tools, not government mandating age estimation, biometric inference, and behavioral surveillance baked into law.

We should be deeply skeptical of bills that claim to protect children by monitoring everyone and that quietly replace parental judgment with legislative design.

Once these systems are built to identify, classify, and control users by age, they don’t stay confined to social media…or to kids.

And by then, the decision has already been made for us.

Share

Support Our Mission

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization working to protect families, safeguard liberty, and expose government overreach masquerading as “parental rights.”

We depend on your support to keep researching, writing, and equipping parents with the truth.

Please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a one‑time or monthly donation. Thank you!

DONATE