On March 29, 2025, Governor Brad Little vetoed Senate Bill 1023, arguing its broad medical mandate bans threatened public health and parental rights by stopping schools from managing contagious diseases like measles. With a 19-14 Senate vote short of overriding, lawmakers introduced SB 1210aa on March 31, refining the Idaho Medical Freedom Act. The bill was signed into law by Governor Little on April 4th and is set to take effect on July 1, 2025.

SB 1023 aimed to block vaccine mandates but went too far according to Governor Little, who worried about unsafe schools. SB 1210aa drops the coronavirus focus, broadens to all “medical interventions,” and cuts exemptions for Medicare/Medicaid entities. Here’s what Idaho’s Medical Freedom Act does:

Businesses can’t deny service over medical choices (except federal/foreign rules).

Schools can’t mandate interventions for attendance or work, tied to parental rights.

Government can’t link benefits or jobs to medical mandates (unless federally required).

No pay gaps based on choices; one-time incentives are okay.

PPE exemptions apply to industry standards, not COVID-era masks/vaccines.

This is a huge win for medical freedom for the citizens of Idaho. And an impressive pivot by the legislature after the veto to ensure they got this policy done during the 2025 legislative session which ended last week.

We hope to see more states enact similar policies to Idaho’s Medical Freedom Act! What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.

Join us Thursday at 2PM PT/5PM ET for our weekly livestream with CLA founder, Julie Barrett. This week we will be covering the most recent bills to pass the legislature in Washington State as well as other current issues around the country!

We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!

DONATE