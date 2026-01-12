Is Florida on the Fast Track to Digital ID?

Lawmakers and advocacy groups are once again pitching the App Store Accountability Act (ASAA) as a “parental rights” policy. The talking points are familiar: give parents more control, keep kids safe online, rein in Big Tech.

But Florida’s version, SB 1722, goes further than anything we’ve seen at the federal level or in other states. And instead of empowering parents, it builds an expanded digital verification system that tracks identity, age, and app activity across the entire mobile ecosystem.

The messaging promises safety.

However, the mechanism creates surveillance.

The Gateway to Digital ID — Expanded

Like the federal ASAA and the Texas version, SB 1722 mandates:

Age verification for all users

Parental consent for minors’ app downloads and in‑app purchases

Developer‑assigned age ratings

Penalties for noncompliance

But Florida adds something new:

It doesn’t just regulate app stores; it regulates app developers too.

That means more entities now “need” your age data, more systems must store it, and more companies are legally required to rely on a centralized identity layer created by the app store.

This is how digital ID systems are built:

Not all at once, but piece by piece.

A New Identity Architecture

SB 1722 requires app stores to:

Verify the age of every account holder

Assign each user to a specific age category (child, younger teen, older teen, adult)

Attach that classification to the user’s account

Share that age category data with developers upon request

This is not just about “keeping kids off adult apps.”

It’s the creation of a persistent identity credential that follows you from app to app.

Because developers are now regulated, the identity layer spreads deeper into the ecosystem than in any other state.

The Data Privacy Problem with These Policies

Supporters claim SB 1722 protects children’s privacy.

But the bill requires more data collection, not less.

To comply, companies must gather:

Government‑issued ID

Birth dates

Addresses

Parental identity information

Age category data

Consent records

Device‑level account information

And because developers are now part of the compliance chain, this data must be shared across more entities than ever before.

Even with restrictions on how age data can be used, the structure of the bill normalizes:

Identity verification

Cross‑platform data flow

Age‑tagged user tracking

Centralized parental oversight

Texas Tried This First, And It’s Already in Court

Florida is not the first state to run this play. In 2025, Utah, Louisiana, and Texas passed the App Store Accountability Act.

The Texas bill immediately triggered lawsuits from:

FIRE

R Street

CCIA

The complaints highlight:

Compelled disclosure of personal information

Restrictions on lawful content access

Unconstitutional burdens on speech

Interference with interstate commerce

Conflicts with federal law (COPPA)

Even Texas lawmakers raised alarms.

The only Republican to vote no, Rep. Brian Harrison, warned:

“While well intentioned... it grows government, takes options away from parents, and opens the door to surveillance, data abuse, and censorship.”

Florida’s bill is more expansive than Texas’s, meaning it inherits all the same constitutional vulnerabilities, plus new ones.

If Texas is already tied up in litigation, Florida should expect the same.

The Florida Problem: More Control at the App Store Doesn’t Fix What Happens Inside the Apps

Florida’s recent lawsuit against Roblox proves the point:

Controlling downloads does nothing to protect children from what happens inside the apps.

Even with parental consent:

Hidden data collection

Anonymous interactions

Foreign developers

In‑app purchases

Unmoderated content

…all remain untouched.

Like the other versions of the ASAA, SB 1722 locks the front door but leaves every window wide open.

Why This Matters Nationally

The ASAA is part of a growing national trend toward:

Digital identity

Mandatory age verification

Government‑enforced online tracking

Centralized parental oversight systems

These policies claim to “protect children,” but they quickly evolve into frameworks that track and control all digital activity.

And with versions introduced in both chambers of Congress, a federal ASAA could become law nationwide if passed and signed by President Trump.

This is not a small policy debate.

This is a structural shift in how Americans access the internet.

For a deeper dive into the ASAA model, visit: https://conservativeladiesofamerica.com/app-store-accountability-act/

Check out Julie Barrett’s interview with Idaho State Senator, Brian Lenney, about the ASAA:

Protect Families, Not Surveillance

True empowerment trusts parents, not technocrats.

Safety and liberty don’t have to be in conflict.

It’s time to reject legislation that trades freedom for a false sense of security.

