Is Florida on the Fast Track to Digital ID?

Lawmakers and advocacy groups are once again pitching the App Store Accountability Act (ASAA) as a “parental rights” policy. The talking points are familiar: give parents more control, keep kids safe online, rein in Big Tech.
But Florida’s version, SB 1722, goes further than anything we’ve seen at the federal level or in other states. And instead of empowering parents, it builds an expanded digital verification system that tracks identity, age, and app activity across the entire mobile ecosystem.
The messaging promises safety.
However, the mechanism creates surveillance.
The Gateway to Digital ID — Expanded
Like the federal ASAA and the Texas version, SB 1722 mandates:
Age verification for all users
Parental consent for minors’ app downloads and in‑app purchases
Developer‑assigned age ratings
Penalties for noncompliance
But Florida adds something new:
It doesn’t just regulate app stores; it regulates app developers too.
That means more entities now “need” your age data, more systems must store it, and more companies are legally required to rely on a centralized identity layer created by the app store.
This is how digital ID systems are built:
Not all at once, but piece by piece.
A New Identity Architecture
SB 1722 requires app stores to:
Verify the age of every account holder
Assign each user to a specific age category (child, younger teen, older teen, adult)
Attach that classification to the user’s account
Share that age category data with developers upon request
This is not just about “keeping kids off adult apps.”
It’s the creation of a persistent identity credential that follows you from app to app.
Because developers are now regulated, the identity layer spreads deeper into the ecosystem than in any other state.
The Data Privacy Problem with These Policies
Supporters claim SB 1722 protects children’s privacy.
But the bill requires more data collection, not less.
To comply, companies must gather:
Government‑issued ID
Birth dates
Addresses
Parental identity information
Age category data
Consent records
Device‑level account information
And because developers are now part of the compliance chain, this data must be shared across more entities than ever before.
Even with restrictions on how age data can be used, the structure of the bill normalizes:
Identity verification
Cross‑platform data flow
Age‑tagged user tracking
Centralized parental oversight
Texas Tried This First, And It’s Already in Court
Florida is not the first state to run this play. In 2025, Utah, Louisiana, and Texas passed the App Store Accountability Act.
The Texas bill immediately triggered lawsuits from:
FIRE
R Street
CCIA
The complaints highlight:
Compelled disclosure of personal information
Restrictions on lawful content access
Unconstitutional burdens on speech
Interference with interstate commerce
Conflicts with federal law (COPPA)
Even Texas lawmakers raised alarms.
The only Republican to vote no, Rep. Brian Harrison, warned:
“While well intentioned... it grows government, takes options away from parents, and opens the door to surveillance, data abuse, and censorship.”
Florida’s bill is more expansive than Texas’s, meaning it inherits all the same constitutional vulnerabilities, plus new ones.
If Texas is already tied up in litigation, Florida should expect the same.
The Florida Problem: More Control at the App Store Doesn’t Fix What Happens Inside the Apps
Florida’s recent lawsuit against Roblox proves the point:
Controlling downloads does nothing to protect children from what happens inside the apps.
Even with parental consent:
Hidden data collection
Anonymous interactions
Foreign developers
In‑app purchases
Unmoderated content
…all remain untouched.
Like the other versions of the ASAA, SB 1722 locks the front door but leaves every window wide open.
Why This Matters Nationally
The ASAA is part of a growing national trend toward:
Digital identity
Mandatory age verification
Government‑enforced online tracking
Centralized parental oversight systems
These policies claim to “protect children,” but they quickly evolve into frameworks that track and control all digital activity.
And with versions introduced in both chambers of Congress, a federal ASAA could become law nationwide if passed and signed by President Trump.
This is not a small policy debate.
This is a structural shift in how Americans access the internet.
For a deeper dive into the ASAA model, visit: https://conservativeladiesofamerica.com/app-store-accountability-act/
Check out Julie Barrett’s interview with Idaho State Senator, Brian Lenney, about the ASAA:
Protect Families, Not Surveillance
True empowerment trusts parents, not technocrats.
Safety and liberty don’t have to be in conflict.
It’s time to reject legislation that trades freedom for a false sense of security.
