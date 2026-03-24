Conservative Ladies of America

Conservative Ladies of America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sue Ward's avatar
Sue Ward
15h

Julie great commentary on what is going on. Whether or not there’s mandates or just suggestions, each consumer will do what’s best for them (until this too shall pass). For us, we’ve parked our diesel guzzling truck, using our hybrid primarily, any in person appointments we postpone or turn into a zoom meeting.

Traveling from Arlington to Seattle last week for a seminar we could not miss, took us 2.5 hours!! We have PTSD from that day… the graffiti, construction, shutdown of express lanes, crazy narcissistic drivers, so we weren’t thinking of gas and gas prices. Once at our destination, we got to get out of our vehicle and walk a few blocks. Now it was safety concerns, stepping around homeless individuals, missing the intro to our seminar.

Gas prices got put on the back burner in our thoughts. What sticks with us is how much we hate Seattle and our beautiful state of Washington. Our far left leaned Legislature just finished up their session with more ridiculous Bills/Laws that we the Citizens must adhere to. The People speak thru Initiatives that they manage to reverse or dissolve. BTW we now are #3 of highest taxed states @ .60 a gallon. I just want to stay home and Zoom my appointments and online shop for all our family’s needs. 😒

Reply
Share
1 reply by Conservative Ladies of America
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Conservative Ladies of America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture