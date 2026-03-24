When filling my gas tank last month in southwest Florida, I paid around $2.94 a gallon. This week, prices are up to $3.97. That’s a dollar more per gallon in thirty days. Not a year. Thirty days!!

That’s not just a fluctuation, it’s a shock. And while most of us are just quietly grimacing at the pump, a major international energy body just published a very detailed plan for what governments around the world should do next. It’s very much a deja vu feeling from 2019 when international bodies came out with their “hypothetical” pandemic playbook just months before we experienced global Covid lockdowns.

“Sheltering From Oil Shocks” - the Playbook

On Friday March 20th, the International Energy Agency, a Paris-based intergovernmental organization with 32 member countries including the United States, released a report titled “Sheltering from Oil Shocks: Measures to Reduce Impacts on Households and Businesses.”

The document outlines 10 specific actions that governments, businesses, and households should take in response to the current disruption in global oil markets. It’s publicly available, professionally produced, and remarkably specific.

Here’s what it recommends:

Governments should encourage, and in some cases mandate, working from home

Highway speed limits should be reduced by at least 10 km/h

Alternate-day driving restrictions based on license plate numbers should be implemented in large cities

Business air travel should be significantly curtailed

Households should be encouraged to switch away from gas cooking toward electric alternatives

Public transport should be made free or heavily subsidized to move people out of private cars

The report is careful with its language. It uses words like “encourage” and “facilitate” frequently. It acknowledges that many of these measures are voluntary. It is not, on its face, a mandate document.

But here’s why I think it’s worth your attention anyway.

The Timing Cannot Be Overlooked

This report wasn’t written about a hypothetical future crisis. It was written about right now.

The document explicitly references the 2026 conflict in the Middle East and its effects on oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz. It cites current country responses: Pakistan reducing highway speed limits, Thailand suspending government overseas travel, Korea considering vehicle rotation systems. These aren’t illustrative examples from history, they’re real things happening this month.

Meanwhile, the US-Iran-Israel situation continues to develop in ways that directly affect global energy supply chains. The IEA’s own response has already included the largest emergency oil reserve release in its history; 400 million barrels released by member countries on March 11th in an attempt to stabilize supply. To be clear, that’s a legitimate and significant supply-side action. It reflects how serious the disruption actually is.

The framework wasn’t written in anticipation of a crisis that might someday come. It was written for the crisis that is already here.

The COVID Mirror and Why it Matters

I want to be careful here…it’s important to look at this document with clear eyes and learning from our recent history, without fear mongering. I’m not saying what happened with COVID will automatically repeat itself. I’m asking a different question: what did we learn about how guidance becomes policy?

Here’s what I remember. In late 2019, there was a document, Event 201, a tabletop exercise simulating a global pandemic, conducted in October 2019 by Johns Hopkins, the World Economic Forum, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It modeled exactly the kind of crisis that arrived months later. At the time, most people had never heard of it.

When COVID arrived, the guidance came fast. Two weeks to flatten the curve. Recommended masking. Social distancing. And then, gradually, in many places, those recommendations became mandates. Emergency powers were invoked. Temporary measures like school closures, capacity limits, vaccine mandates in certain sectors lasted far longer than the two weeks we were originally asked to give.

What I think is important here is noting a pattern: the framework existed before the emergency, the emergency arrived, and the framework got used, and I would argue…abused.

The IEA report follows a similar structure. It exists. The crisis it addresses is active. Member governments are already implementing pieces of it. The question worth asking right now, while we still have the distance to ask it calmly, is: where is the line between a recommendation and a mandate, and who draws it?

What the Document Actually Says vs How it Could be Applied

To be fair to the IEA this report is more nuanced than the “Lockdown 2.0” framing circulating on social media.

It does not ban gas cooking. It suggests that households who already own electric alternatives consider using them more. It does not force remote work on private employees. It recommends governments encourage it and mandate it only for public officials. Many of its suggestions are things individuals can simply choose to do…for now.

But some measures are different in character. Alternate-day driving restrictions based on license plate numbers are not suggestions and once enacted, they are enforcement-based government restrictions on when you can use your own vehicle (those ALPRs - automatic license plate readers - that are now used in many US cities may come to mind here). The report cites Beijing and São Paulo as cities that have implemented this permanently. It notes Korea is actively considering a vehicle rotation system right now.

The report also acknowledges, in its section on consumer support, that broad measures like price caps are “challenging to phase out.” That’s a candid admission that emergency tools have staying power beyond their original justification.

The voluntary and the mandatory exist on a spectrum, and that spectrum has historically compressed faster than most people expected.

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What’s Next?

Read the report. It’s 22 pages and written in plain language. Form your own opinion about what it says and what it doesn’t.

Watch what your state and local government starts floating in coming weeks around fuel costs, transportation policy, and energy assistance programs. None of it will announce itself as part of an international framework. It will arrive as common sense responses to prices you’re already feeling.

Ask questions early. The window for public input on policy is widest before the emergency consensus forms.

You’re already paying a dollar more per gallon than you were thirty days ago. The people who write these frameworks are counting on that feeling to make their recommendations feel reasonable. Maybe some of them are. But you should be the one deciding that — not finding out after the fact that it was already decided for you.

Let’s talk about this. Join me today at 4PM ET for a special livestream where I’ll be going through this document in detail. Bring your questions and comments to the live chat!

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