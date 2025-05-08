Is Washington Governor Bob Ferguson a Moderate? Uncovering His Radical Policies in 2025

What About Bob? Is Washington Governor Bob Ferguson Really a Moderate?

As Washington State welcomes its first new governor in 12 years, Bob Ferguson is stepping into the spotlight with a flurry of bill signings in the 2025 legislative session. But while some see a moderate leader in his polished speeches, a closer look at his record tells a different story. From his days as Attorney General to his current role, Ferguson has consistently pushed a far-left agenda.

In this video we’ll dive into Ferguson’s political history to answer the question: Is Bob Ferguson really the moderate he’s trying to portray? Spoiler alert: His track record suggests otherwise. Here’s a quick rundown of what we uncovered:

Gun Control Agenda : Ferguson has been a relentless advocate for disarming law-abiding citizens. He championed the assault weapons ban (House Bill 1240) and high-capacity magazine ban (Senate Bill 5078), both now law. With House Bill 1163 (permit to purchase firearms) on his desk, expect him to sign it without hesitation.

Rent Control and Housing Policies : Ferguson recently signed House Bill 1217, a rent control measure, touting housing as a “right, not a privilege.” Yet, Washington’s skyrocketing cost of living—driven by Democrat policies—makes affordability a distant dream for many.

Controversial Social Policies : From signing House Bill 1969, which offers forgivable home loans to historically marginalized groups, to supporting sanctuary state laws for “gender-affirming care” and abortions (Senate Bill 5599, House Bill 1469), Ferguson’s priorities lean heavily progressive.

Censorship and Surveillance: Remember House Bill 1333, dubbed the “Ministry of Truth” bill? Though it didn’t pass, Ferguson’s office slipped a domestic extremism task force into the 2024 budget, targeting groups like the Proud Boys and spreading concerns about free speech.

Ferguson’s charm and moderate-sounding rhetoric might fool some, but his actions speak louder. With nearly 300 bills awaiting his signature—including the repeal of the Parents’ Bill of Rights (House Bill 1296)—and a 2025 budget packed with new taxes, Washingtonians should stay vigilant.

Links:

https://www.theblaze.com/news/bob-ferguson-ministry-of-truth https://www.thecentersquare.com/washington/article_c33c78a0-b47a-11ed-8704-8f277438e09b.html

https://www.atg.wa.gov/news/news-releases/ag-ferguson-gov-inslee-partner-propose-two-firearms-safety-measures

https://www.atg.wa.gov/news/news-releases/ag-introduces-proposals-assault-weapon-reform

