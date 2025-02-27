Yesterday Julie Barrett joined KVI’s Ari Hoffman to discuss cut off day for the Legislative Session, along with other bad bills!

Join us today at noon PT/3PM ET for our weekly citizen Zoom meeting, hosted by Washington State Regional Director and Utah State Director, Leslie Williams, to learn about important legislation around the country. If you've got issues from your area you'd like to share, please bring them!



Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/.../register/vCQCAeF5R8W7hog-0bSBEA

Our new weekly LIVE on YouTube is moved to FRIDAY this weekly only. Join CLA founder, Julie Barrett for a quick 20 minutes of rapid-fire of active legislation and other policy issues, followed by Q&A from the live chat. *Tomorrow is session cutoff in Washington State, so the livestream may go a few minutes longer than usual.

WATCH: The U.S. House of Representatives just passed a budget resolution on **February 25, 2025** — but there’s more to the story than what politicians and the media are saying. While this plan includes **$2 trillion in spending cuts** over the next decade, it also extends the **2017 Trump tax cuts**, adding an estimated **$4 to $5 trillion to the national debt**.

