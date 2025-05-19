Judicial Tyranny in Red States: What Montana and Florida’s Court Rulings Mean for Our Children

In the last week, we witnessed two deeply concerning court decisions that put ideology over the safety and well-being of children—and they happened in red states.

In Montana, Judge Jason Marks—appointed by a Democrat—issued a permanent injunction against Senate Bill 99, which bans so-called "gender-affirming care" for minors. This bill, passed by a Republican legislature and signed into law in 2023, was a hard-fought win for parents and families who believe in protecting children from irreversible medical procedures. Yet with the stroke of a pen, an activist judge overturned it—calling the state's interest "political and ideological."

This is more than judicial overreach. It’s an example of how the left has strategically captured the judicial branch, even in conservative states.

Meanwhile in Naples, Florida, a judge ruled in favor of Naples Pride, allowing them to hold an all-ages drag show in June—despite a law passed in 2023 intended to prevent such events for minors. In past events, children were brought onstage with adult performers, raising serious concerns about grooming and the sexualization of children. The judge’s ruling framed it as a First Amendment issue. Fortunately, the Naples City Council has voted to appeal, and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is also stepping in to fight back.

What do these two cases have in common?

Judicial activism overriding the will of the people

Children caught in the crossfire of radical ideologies

A call to action for citizens to stop spectating and start engaging

At Conservative Ladies of America, we believe it's time for every parent, grandparent, and citizen who cares about protecting our children to step into the ring. Whether it's attending a city council meeting, supporting a local school board candidate, or simply being informed and sharing the truth—you can make a difference.

And while 2025 may be an off-election year, there are local elections happening across the country that desperately need conservative involvement. Let’s bring balance and common sense back to every level of government.

