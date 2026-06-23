By Julie Barrett | Conservative Ladies of America

On June 22, 2026, the House Energy and Commerce Committee released the 115 pages of negotiated text of the Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act, the KIDS Act (H.R. 7757). Chairman Brett Guthrie and Ranking Member Frank Pallone announced a bipartisan deal that could move to the House floor as soon as next week under suspension of the rules.

What the press release describes as a child safety package is much more specific than that and much more significant. The KIDS Act is seven interlocking titles that together create a federal architecture for age identification, consent management, and minor surveillance. No single title does everything; together they do more than any of them says individually.

If this package of bills pass and become law it will change the internet as we know it.

What’s In The KIDS Act?

The KIDS Act bundles the following bills into a single package:

The SCREEN Act (Title I): age verification for sexually explicit websites.

KOSA (Title II) — social media platform design mandates.

The Safer GAMING Act (Title III) — safeguards for online video game platforms.

The SAFE Bots Act (Title IV) — chatbot disclosure requirements.

A research and education title (Title V) — including the Kids Internet Safety Partnership.

COPPA 2.0 (Title VI) — expanded children’s and teens’ online privacy protections. A data broker registry (also Title VI).

Each title has individual child safety merit arguments. The committee has not explained how these titles interact with each other and what they build together.

The Central Problem: The “Should Have Known” Standard Runs Through Every Title

In Title II (KOSA - Kids Online Safety Act) Section 212(6) defines “know” or “knows” as follows:

“The term ‘know’ or ‘knows’ means to know or should have known.”

That same “should have known” standard appears in the Safer GAMING Act (Section 302), the SAFE Bots Act (Section 402), and is embedded in the COPPA 2.0 amendments throughout Title VI.

Every title has an explicit carve-out saying age verification is not required. Section 220 states plainly: “Nothing in this subtitle may be construed to require the provider of a covered platform to implement an age gating or age verification functionality on the covered platform.”

But every title creates liability exposure that can only be managed by knowing who your minor users are. If you “should have known” a user was a minor and you didn’t treat them accordingly, you face FTC enforcement and state AG civil action. The only defensible position when regulators come knocking is proof that you took reasonable steps to identify your minor users.

The KIDS Act removes the mandate, but it keeps the liability. Platforms will build age verification infrastructure anyway because not knowing who is a minor is now the legally riskier choice across every title simultaneously.

Title I: The SCREEN Act: Defining Age Verification Down to 51%

The SCREEN Act is the most constitutionally sound title in the bundle. It codifies the framework the Supreme Court blessed in Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton — age verification for websites where more than one-third of content is sexual material harmful to minors.

But buried in the definitions is a provision with implications that extend far beyond pornography websites.

Section 102(5) defines “technology verification measure” as:

“Technology that employs a system or process to determine whether it is more likely than not that a user of a covered platform is a minor.”

“More likely than not.” That is a 51% probability standard. The bill does not require certainty and it does not require a government ID. Section 103(f) explicitly states that nothing in the section “may be construed to require the submission of government-issued identification.”

But Section 103(b)(2) simultaneously prohibits self-declaration: “a user confirming that the user is not a minor is not sufficient to verify age.”

No government ID and no self-declaration, but a technology that gets it right more than half the time. That gap is filled by biometric estimation, facial analysis, behavioral inference, and device signal processing. The bill doesn’t name these technologies; it defines the standard broadly enough to encompass all of them.

And then Section 104 requires the FTC to consult with “individuals who supply technology verification measure products or have expertise in technology verification measures” when setting the applicable standards and metrics. The companies that build and sell age estimation products have a statutory seat at the FTC table when the standards for their own products are being written.

Title II KOSA: The Annual Audit Pipeline to the Federal Government

The duty of care provision is gone from the House version of KOSA. The explicit age verification carve-out in Section 220 is real. These are meaningful improvements over the Senate version.

But Section 219, the annual audit requirement, deserves a closer look.

Beginning 18 months after enactment, every covered social media platform must commission an annual independent audit and submit the results to the FTC within 30 days. The audit must include:

The exact number of users the platform has identified as minors located in the United States

The median and mean amounts of time those identified minors spent on the platform

A description of whether, how, and for what purpose the platform collects or processes categories of personal information of minors

A description of how the platform identifies which users are minors

That last item is the most significant. Platforms must disclose their minor identification methodology to the federal government annually. Whatever process a platform uses to determine who is a minor…age estimation, verification, behavioral inference…gets described to the FTC every year.

Within 45 days the platform must also publish a public report including the number of identified minor users and their usage metrics.

This is a federally mandated annual data pipeline from platforms to the federal government disclosing how many children each platform has identified and how it identified them.

Title V Section 526: The Infrastructure That Stays After the Entity Sunsets

Section 526 creates the Kids Internet Safety Partnership under the Secretary of Commerce. It has a five-year charter, established within one year of enactment. It must publish a biennial report and, within two years of establishment, a “playbook” of best practices.

The Secretary of Commerce placement is in the definitions: “The term ‘Secretary’ means the Secretary of Commerce.” That is the same department that houses NIST, which sets federal technology standards, and NTIA, which shapes federal internet policy. Age verification is being treated as a technology infrastructure question, not only a child safety question.

The playbook must include best practices with respect to:

“(A) Age verification, assurance, and estimation techniques.”

Age estimation using biometric analysis, behavioral data, or device signals is being actively developed as a way around the legal challenges to hard verification mandates. The federal government is explicitly directing a new entity to develop best practices around these techniques.

The five-year sunset sounds like a limit, but it is not. The Partnership may dissolve, but the playbook it created remains and continues to shape industry compliance norms, state legislation, and litigation outcomes indefinitely. No congressional vote is required to implement the playbook’s recommendations. No additional authorization is needed after passage.

Congress does not need to pass a separate digital ID mandate if the federal government’s official best practices document says age verification and estimation techniques are the gold standard for child safety compliance.

Title VI COPPA 2.0: The Sleeper Provision

COPPA 2.0 is the most defensible title in the bundle. It has the strongest explicit guardrails against mandatory data collection we have seen in any bill analyzed this year.

But Section 602(b)(7) contains the most significant infrastructure-building provision in the entire KIDS Act.

The Common Verifiable Consent Mechanism operates in three steps:

Step 1 — The FTC conducts a feasibility assessment “with notice and public comment” on whether a common verifiable consent mechanism could meet the requirements of the title.

Step 2 — The FTC submits a report to Congress within one year.

Step 3 — Section 602(b)(7)(C): “If the Commission finds that the use of a common verifiable consent mechanism is feasible and would meet the requirements of this title, the Commission shall issue regulations to permit the use of a common verifiable consent mechanism.”

“Shall”…that is mandatory. One feasibility finding, not a determination that it is beneficial, not a congressional vote, not a public referendum, and the regulations follow automatically.

The feasibility assessment must consider “whether a single operator could use a common verifiable consent mechanism to obtain the verifiable consent required by this title from a parent of a child or from a teen on behalf of multiple listed operators that provide a joint or related service.”

“Multiple listed operators.” A single consent event covering multiple platforms simultaneously. That is the architecture of a centralized identity verification system; not a platform-specific consent flow, but a shared infrastructure covering multiple platforms at once. Built not by statute, but by FTC rulemaking authority granted here.

COPPA 2.0 also expands the definition of personal information to explicitly include biometric identifiers: fingerprints, voice prints, iris or retina imagery scans, facial templates, DNA information, and gait. Any age estimation technique using biometric analysis on a user who turns out to be a minor triggers the full COPPA 2.0 protection regime. This provision acknowledges that biometric age estimation is anticipated as a compliance tool and attempts to protect the data while doing nothing to prevent its collection.

What These Titles Build Together

Before the KIDS Act, you could open a browser, download an app, create a social media account, or talk to an AI chatbot without proving who you are. That is the internet as it has existed since the beginning of the public internet. The KIDS Act doesn’t end that with a single dramatic mandate. It ends it quietly by making identity verification the only rational business decision for any platform that serves users of any age.

Here is how:

Every major social media platform identifies and catalogues its minor users, not because the law requires it, but because the “should have known” liability standard makes not knowing who is a minor an unacceptable legal risk. Those identifications get reported to the FTC annually, along with how the platform made them and what data it collected.

Every website where more than one-third of content could be classified as sexually explicit deploys a technology that determines with 51% confidence whether you are a minor before granting access. No government ID required, but something is required: facial analysis, behavioral inference, biometric estimation, etc. The bill sets the probability floor and the verification industry fills the gap.

A federal entity under the Secretary of Commerce publishes a playbook defining best practices for “age verification, assurance, and estimation techniques.” The entity sunsets in five years. The playbook does not.

The FTC finds that a Common Verifiable Consent Mechanism is feasible. The regulations follow automatically because the bill says they shall. A centralized consent infrastructure now exists, built not by a congressional vote but by an administrative finding.

None of this required a national digital ID mandate. The mandate was never the point…the architecture was.

The infrastructure is the constant, the justification is the variable.

What Comes Next

The House KIDS Act may not be the version that passes and what replaces it could be more expansive.

According to Politico, the bipartisan House deal has already run into significant Senate opposition. Senator Blumenthal, the Senate bill’s Democratic co-sponsor, called it “toothless and tepid” and declared it “dead in the Senate.” Senator Blackburn said omitting the duty of care provision means tech companies continue “putting profit before the safety of our children.” Four lobbyists, an AI safety advocate, and two Hill staffers told Politico the differences between the House and Senate versions may be too stark to overcome before the legislative calendar runs out this year.

Senator Cruz is planning his own Senate markup of a kids’ safety package in the coming weeks; one that could include provisions the House version omits, and that could incorporate language preempting state AI laws, a major Silicon Valley priority. The preemption fight is running parallel to the child safety debate because the tech industry sees this legislative window as the best opportunity to block state-level AI regulation before it proliferates further.

What this means for your family is simple: the version of this legislation that ultimately passes, if one does, may be significantly different from what the House released on Monday. It could include the duty of care provision the Senate is demanding. It could include AI preemption language that displaces state protections. It could include Cruz’s additional provisions on targeted advertising bans and social media age restrictions for children under 13.

The House version is not the ceiling, but it may be the floor.

What Is Missing From This Bill

If you’ve read this far, perhaps you’ve noticed a very important word that I’ve not yet mentioned in this entire policy discussion: PARENTS. In its 115 pages, the KIDS Act it does not give parents direct, meaningful control over what happens to their children’s data after it is collected.

The “should have known” liability standard pressures platforms to identify minor users. The annual audit requirement pressures platforms to track and report on those users to the federal government. The Common Verifiable Consent Mechanism may centralize the consent process across multiple platforms simultaneously. The Section 526 playbook will shape what verification and estimation techniques are considered adequate for years after the entity itself dissolves.

But parents don’t control any of this infrastructure. They are merely a checkbox in a compliance system built to satisfy federal regulators, not a primary decision-maker in their children’s digital lives. The bill does not require platforms to give parents access to the data collected about their children. It does not require deletion when a parent requests it in clear, enforceable terms. It does not give parents the ability to opt their family out of the identification and tracking architecture entirely.

The tools to protect children already exist. Device-level parental controls, content filters, app-specific settings, and family account management are available right now to every parent with a smartphone. The KIDS Act does not enhance those tools. It builds a federal oversight architecture around children’s digital lives and calls it child safety.

Parents are the first, primary, and most capable line of protection for their own children, with authority that no legislature has to grant them because it already belongs to them.

Educate them. Equip them. Empower them.

Parents are the solution, not 115 pages of federal architecture built on liability pressure, administrative rulemaking, and a feasibility finding that triggers itself.

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