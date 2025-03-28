Last night the Kennewick School Board, voted to take a stand against Washington State, State Superintendent Chris Reykdal, the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), and the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA). These entities are enforcing policies that violate Title IX—the federal law designed to protect girls’ equal opportunities in education and athletics—by allowing biological males to compete in girls’ sports and access female-only facilities like restrooms and locker rooms.

Washington State is also forcing Kennewick (and every public school) to adopt a “Gender-Inclusive Schools Policy” (WSSDA 3211/3211P) that sidelines parents, mandating that schools hide a child’s gender identity decisions from moms and dads unless the student consents. This erodes the sacred bond between parents and their children, and the Kennewick School Board is fighting back, citing conflicts with federal law and the potential loss of nearly $32 million in federal funding—10% of their budget—that supports their most vulnerable students.

This session the Democrats in the Washington State legislature are working to pass policies that will repeal I-2081 that citizens championed to ensure that they would have access to critical education records, including mental and medical health records.

The legislature is also passing a bill that will expand upon the protected classes of students to add gender expression & identity, sexual expression & identity, homelessness, immigration status and neurodiversity. This will “strengthen” the Gender Inclusive Schools policy.

It’s critical that school boards have the courage to step up to protect students and to protect the rights of families. The time is now! The Trump Administration provides school boards support as they come into compliance with federal laws.

Parents and taxpayers should attend their local school board meetings and ask their district to file a similar complaint. You can access the letter from Kennewick School Board in its entirety on pages 115-119 HERE

