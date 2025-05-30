WASHINGTON STATE: King County is going all in on abortion—and they’re counting on you to pay for it.

In the wake of long-overdue federal and state funding cuts to abortion providers, King County officials have fast-tracked a radical plan to turn the region into a sanctuary for publicly funded abortion access. On May 20, the County Council unanimously passed a sweeping resolution (Motion 2025-0139) pledging to use “every available local tool” to keep abortion providers funded and operational—regardless of the County’s own budget crisis.

But this didn’t happen overnight. The groundwork was laid weeks earlier.

May 7: Zahilay’s Motion Opens the Door

On May 7, King County Council Chair Girmay Zahilay introduced a motion declaring the County a “stronghold for reproductive freedom” and responding directly to funding cuts at both the state and federal level. In his words, the cuts were a “direct threat” to the “dignity” and “autonomy” of the region’s residents. But his proposed solution? A publicly funded expansion of abortion access, including exploring new local funding mechanisms.

As part of the rollout, Zahilay convened a May 14 panel stacked with leaders from the abortion industry:

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates ,

Cedar River Clinics , and

Pro-Choice Washington.

These groups spelled out the crisis: with fewer federal dollars flowing in, and Washington state lawmakers slashing $8.5 million from the Abortion Access Project, clinics are facing staffing shortages, increased patient demand, and possible closures. Instead of adapting to reality, these abortion advocates demanded new public funding—and King County eagerly obliged.

Planned Parenthood Cheers on the Agenda

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates (PPAA) celebrated King County’s actions in a May 15 post calling the Council’s work a “bright spot” amid what they described as a bleak national landscape for abortion access.

“PPAA staff and supporters testified at the King County Council’s meeting in support of Councilmember Zahilay’s resolution,” the post boasted, proudly noting that the resolution passed the same day. They also joined a workshop hosted by Councilmember Jorge Barón on “local threats” to reproductive access and urged other counties to follow King County’s lead.

In other words, this wasn’t just policy—it was a coordinated political campaign, backed by some of the most powerful abortion lobbyists in the region.

May 20: Radical Resolution Passes

On May 20, Zahilay’s motion officially passed as Motion 2025-0139, with far-reaching consequences for King County taxpayers.

The resolution:

Reaffirms support for “reproductive freedom” and abortion access at any cost,

Commits to working with providers and advocates to explore funding solutions to replace lost state and federal dollars,

And asks the County Executive to seek local funds to support abortion providers—despite the acknowledged budget shortfall and general fund structural gap.

Let’s not forget: King County already appropriated $500,000 in taxpayer funds in 2022 to the Northwest Abortion Access Fund—not just for abortions, but for travel, lodging, and other expenses for people coming to Washington for care. This new resolution builds on that precedent and opens the door to even more taxpayer dollars being funneled toward the abortion industry.

The Bottom Line

While federal and state leaders take steps to reduce spending and scale back abortion subsidies, King County is sprinting in the opposite direction—expanding taxpayer-funded abortion access with no accountability and no guardrails.

This isn’t about “health care.” It’s about politics.

Elected officials are working hand-in-hand with Planned Parenthood and Pro-Choice Washington to push an agenda that puts ideology above fiscal responsibility and human dignity. In their eyes, your tax dollars are fair game—even as the County itself faces a dire financial outlook.

It’s time for King County residents to pay attention. The Council just made a bold promise—to do whatever it takes to fund abortion.

It’s critical for common-sense citizens to get engaged in their local government and speak up on these policy issues.

