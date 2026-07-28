Senator Marsha Blackburn published an op-ed this week arguing that the Kids Online Safety Act is the answer to what Australia’s social media ban got wrong. She’s right that blanket age restrictions are failing. She’s right that platforms cannot be trusted to police themselves. And she’s right that parents have been left defenseless while social media companies chose profit over child safety.

Where the bill text parts ways with her argument is on what KOSA actually requires platforms to do about it. Blackburn claims the bill would force platforms to “meet safety standards required of almost every other industry.” That would be a compelling argument, and a compelling bill, if it were true.

The duty of care problem

Section 102 of S.1748 requires platforms to exercise “reasonable care” in their design process. That is a process standard, not an outcome standard. Almost every other industry Blackburn references (medicine, aviation, pharmaceuticals) carries outcome liability. A surgeon who follows every reasonable procedure and still loses a patient faces accountability for the result. An airline that documents its maintenance checks is still liable when a plane goes down. Under KOSA, a platform that documents its internal review process is legally protected even if a child is still harmed by the design choices that survived that review.

Blackburn cites a report finding that only 17 percent of Meta’s Teen Accounts tools worked as advertised. That statistic is important. It shows that even Meta’s own voluntary commitments failed the majority of the time. A reasonable-care standard requires even less than those commitments. Process documentation will not move the needle where voluntary tools already fell short.

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The data problem she doesn’t mention

Senator Blackburn’s op-ed doesn’t address what KOSA’s compliance mechanism actually builds.

To satisfy the bill’s transparency requirements, platforms must create an entirely new dataset on minor users; behavioral engagement metrics, time-on-platform data, algorithm processing records, and minor user counts…and hand all of it to a third-party auditor with access to, in the bill’s exact words, “all network, systems, and assets relevant to the audit.”

The bill contains no encryption requirement for this data. No breach notification requirement. No retention limits. No vetting standards for who qualifies as an independent auditor.

More data collection will expose children to more risks; it will do nothing to protect them.

What a real solution would look like

If Congress is going to act, the mechanism has to match the goal. A bill that delivers genuine outcome liability, where platforms face real consequences when their design choices contribute to documented harm to a specific child, would be worth the conversation. That is the standard every other high-stakes industry already meets. KOSA’s reasonable-care standard is not that bill, and the data-collection architecture it builds creates new risks for the children it claims to protect.

What parents can do right now

Parents don’t need to wait for Congress. There are real steps you can take today: turn off autoplay, restrict screen time through device settings, review who your child follows and who can message them, have direct conversations about what they’re seeing online. These tools exist right now, without a single new law.

The most powerful child safety infrastructure ever built is an engaged parent. No federal compliance mandate replaces that.

What to watch and what to do

The Senate Commerce Committee markup has not been scheduled. Rumor says it could potentially be next week. If you want to weigh in before it moves, contact the committee and ask the question Senator Blackburn’s op-ed doesn’t answer: if a platform exercises reasonable care and a child is still harmed, what is the remedy?

Read the full KOSA analysis linked below:

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Julie Barrett is the Founder and President of Conservative Ladies of America. She has testified in opposition to App Store Accountability Act and age-verification legislation in multiple states and writes about digital privacy, parental rights, and government overreach.