Yesterday in Part 1, we pulled back the curtain on the full slate of 19 “online safety” bills heading to the House Energy & Commerce Committee markup on December 2, 2025. Dubbed “Legislative Solutions to Protect Children and Teens Online” by Chairmen Guthrie and Bilirakis, these soundbites promise “meaningful protections that can stand the test of time.” But as we previewed, the reality is federal overreach, mandatory digital IDs, and tracking that could ensnare every American online, not just kids.

We highlighted the big three: the App Store Accountability Act (ASAA), Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), and Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA 2.0). Today, we dive deep into KOSA (H.R. ____, House version), the crown jewel of this package, and the one that could do the most damage to parental rights and family freedoms. (Tomorrow: COPPA 2.0, the “privacy” bill that actually supercharges surveillance.)If you missed Part 1, catch up here before reading on. This mini-series is your roadmap to understanding the stakes and taking action before Tuesday.

The Three Lies They Are Telling You About KOSA

KOSA isn’t just one bill among 19; it’s the gateway drug for the whole package. Sold as a bipartisan win for hurting families, it’s really a blueprint for government control over what your kids (and eventually you) see, say, and share online. Here’s how they’re misleading you:

Lie #1 – “Parents will finally get control.”

Truth: KOSA does the opposite, it strips you of control and hands it to the government.

The bill forces every major platform (social media, gaming, messaging apps) to turn on the most restrictive default settings for anyone the platform “knows or should have known” is under 17, even if you, the parent, deliberately turned those restrictions off. Your 16-year-old homeschooled son researching Second Amendment history, pro-life resources, or traditional marriage teachings? His feed could be throttled, hidden, or removed entirely because some FTC bureaucrat deems that topic might cause “anxiety” or “discriminatory harassment.” No parental override without jumping through new federal hoops.

Lie #2 – “It only affects Big Tech and protects kids from harm.”

Truth: To dodge crushing liability, platforms will roll out a massive age-verification dragnet: facial scans, ID uploads, device fingerprinting, or endless behavioral tracking for everyone, because verifying one minor means scrutinizing all users.

The bill’s tiered “knowledge” standard (“actual knowledge,” “should have known,” or “willful disregard”) creates a nightmare incentive: Collect more data on all Americans to prove you’re compliant. Remember how the Patriot Act started with “just terrorists”? KOSA’s infrastructure will balloon into a national digital ID system, tracking clicks, messages, and interests under the guise of “safety.”

Lie #3 – “It’s just about suicide, bullying, and addiction.”

Truth: KOSA’s vague “duty of care” mandates platforms “prevent and mitigate” a laundry list of harms: anxiety, depression, eating disorders, “compulsive usage,” physical violence, cyberbullying, and “discriminatory harassment.”



Who defines these? An unelected Kids Online Safety Council and the FTC, the same agency that’s waged war on gas stoves and non-competes. State attorneys general (think those suing crisis pregnancy centers) get enforcement power too. Give it 18 months, and conservative Christian content, homeschool co-op forums, or Bible study groups could be flagged as “harmful” and censored. We’ve seen it abroad: Canada’s 2024 “online harms” law already targeted Catholic sites for “conversion therapy”; the UK arrested women for silent prayers near clinics over “anxiety” risks. KOSA imports that playbook to America.

Senator Rand Paul called the bill a “Trojan horse” and a “Pandora’s box” that will: Let the government decide what counts as a “mental health disorder” by tying the law to the ever-changing DSM-5 (future editions could outlaw discussing anything from gender dysphoria to climate skepticism overnight).

Force platforms to censor huge swaths of protected speech just to avoid ruinous FTC lawsuits.

Hand bureaucrats the power to silence conservative, pro-life, and Christian voices under the guise of “preventing anxiety” or “discriminatory harassment.”

“Censoring the internet won’t protect kids. Free minds and parental guidance will.” Read Sen Paul’s op ed: Censoring the Internet Won’t Protect Kids

The Slippery Slope: From “Kids First” to Federal Nanny State

Taken with the other 18 bills, KOSA isn’t standalone, it’s the enforcer. It incentivizes over-censorship, expands federal authority into parental decisions, and paves the way for universal tracking. Platforms must report annually on suppressed content tied to “harms,” creating a roadmap for more mandates. And preemption clauses kill state-level experiments, centralizing power in D.C.

This isn’t theoretical overreach. Last year’s KOSA push collapsed under First Amendment fire from the ACLU and EFF, but the House version waters it down just enough to sneak through, dropping the full “duty of care” but keeping the surveillance hooks.

Better Solutions That Would Protect Children & Freedom

We’re not against protecting kids, we’re against using them as props for a surveillance state. Ditch the 19-bill behemoth and pass three constitutional fixes:

True parental veto power: If you approve your mature teen’s access, the feds stay out. Full stop. Criminal penalties for predators: Hammer platforms that knowingly push CSAM or grooming, not vague “anxiety” rules. Targeted Section 230 reform: Strip immunity for algorithmic amplification of illegal content, without chilling protected speech.

What You Can Do Right Now

The Energy & Commerce Committee meeting is Tuesday, December 2—just two days away. Act fast:

Call your representative (especially on Energy & Commerce): “Kill KOSA. Parental rights, not federal mandates.” (Switchboard: 202-224-3121) Forward this to your networks: Homeschool groups, church lists, conservative mom threads—get the word out.

