Yesterday, on the heels of Mother’s Day weekend, grieving parents rallied on Capitol Hill and asked Congress to pass the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA). Senator Ted Cruz made a commitment: committee markup, Senate floor vote, and the President’s desk before the end of the year.

As a mom, I completely understand what’s driving this. Two of my own kids were pulled into self-harm culture through social media; the trends, the groups, the content that makes hurting yourself look like belonging, especially in a world where kids feel so alone despite being constantly connected. We spent many years in treatment trying to unwind the harmful effects of social media on our children. These harms are very real, impacting many families, and the urgency is necessary.

That said, the solution needs to match the problem. And when you read the actual text of S.1748, there’s a serious disconnect between what KOSA promises parents and what it actually delivers.

Let’s take a look at what KOSA does.

The promise versus the mechanism

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) stood with those parents yesterday and committed to getting KOSA signed into law by the end of the year. The rally press release from one advocacy organization describes the bill as legislation that will “require social media companies to ensure their platforms’ design does not cause or exacerbate serious harms to minors.”

However, that is not what Section 102 of the bill says.

What Section 102 actually requires is that platforms “exercise reasonable care in the creation and implementation of any design feature” to prevent harm. Reasonable care is a process standard, the same legal language used when someone slips on a wet floor. It does not require platforms to prevent harm, it only requires them to document that they tried.

A platform that builds a paper trail demonstrating its reasonable care process with internal reviews, design checklists, committee signoffs, and still produces a recommendation algorithm that feeds a fourteen-year-old a thousand eating disorder videos is legally protected under this bill. The duty runs to the process, not to your child’s safety. The parents at that rally believe they are getting accountability, but the mechanism only delivers documentation.

That gap between promise and delivery is the most important thing Congress is not talking about.

The data problem no one is mentioning

Here is where KOSA gets worse.

To comply with the bill’s transparency requirements, platforms must collect and maintain data they do not currently track in this form: the number of known minor users, mean and median time minors spend on the platform daily and weekly, how recommendation systems process minor user data, and detailed behavioral engagement metrics disaggregated by age. This is new data - new data is a new target.

Section 105 of the bill then requires that all of this be handed to an independent third-party auditor — along with access to, in the bill’s own language, “all network, systems, and assets relevant to the audit.”

KOSA would legislate an entirely new dataset of minor-specific behavioral data into existence, mandate that a private third party have unrestricted access to it, and provide zero, not minimal, zero data security standards for how it must be protected.

There is no encryption requirement in this bill. No breach notification requirement. No retention limit on how long this data can be kept. No restriction on what the third-party auditor can do with what they learn. No vetting requirement for who qualifies as an independent auditor.

We are being asked to protect children by collecting more sensitive data about them and handing it to private entities operating under no statutory security floor.

More data collection is not child protection…it is child exposure.

What parents actually need

Parents are not waiting for a federal audit framework to keep their children safe. We, the parents, are the solution and what we need from government is not a surveillance architecture built in our name, but genuine tools that put control directly in our hands.

KOSA does include some parental controls. Default protective settings, time limit tools, the ability to manage account settings for younger children, and those provisions have real merit. But they are buried inside a compliance machine that simultaneously mandates new behavioral data collection on your child, opens platform infrastructure to unvetted third parties, and hands platforms a legal exit the moment they produce documentation of reasonable care.

You cannot protect children by collecting more data about them with no plan for keeping it safe.

What needs to happen before this bill moves

Senator Cruz has committed to a markup of KOSA in the Senate Commerce Committee. That markup has not been scheduled yet which means there is still time for members of the committee to demand answers to questions these parents deserve to have on the record:

If a platform exercises reasonable care and a child is still harmed, what is the remedy?

Who are the third-party auditors, what security standards govern their access to children’s data, and what happens when that data is breached?

Why does a child protection bill contain no data security floor for the new datasets it mandates?

Contact the Senate Commerce Committee before this bill moves. Ask them to answer these questions before a vote.

The families who stood on Capitol Hill this week deserve a bill that actually delivers what it promises, not one that generates paperwork, mandates new data collection on children, and calls it protection.

We can…and we must…do better.

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