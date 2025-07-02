Florida made headlines this year by passing HB 1105, a sweeping education reform bill. Among its many provisions, one updates and expands the state’s approach to student cellphone use in public schools, which is a policy issue we at Conservative Ladies have been grappling with for the last few years.

Beginning in the 2025–26 school year, public schools across Florida will implement uniform rules banning or restricting the use of phones and other wireless devices during the school day.

Many parents are on the fence about cell phone policies. While a majority agree that devices are a distraction, many parents appreciate their child having a convenient way to communicate with them while they are at school. Could this approach be a good solution for other states to model in public school policy?

Here’s what the law says:

✅ For Elementary & Middle Schools:

Students are prohibited from using wireless communication devices during any part of the school day —not just in class.

Devices must be kept out of sight unless being used for school-approved educational purposes or in response to medical needs.

✅ For High School Students:

Device use is banned during instructional time , unless a teacher or administrator gives permission.

Schools are required to set aside designated areas or times (like lunch or passing periods) when students may use their devices.

✅ Required District Policies:

By January 1, 2026 , every Florida school district must adopt and enforce a policy aligned with the new rules.

These policies must include: Clear disciplinary guidelines Exceptions for medical conditions or instructional use Communications to parents, students, and school staff



✅ Pilot Program:

The Florida Department of Education must create a pilot program in six high schools that implements an all-day cell phone ban (no devices allowed from first bell to last).

The DOE will study the impact on: Academic performance Student behavior Mental health and well-being

A model policy will be submitted to the legislature by December 1, 2026, based on the results.

The Problem Isn’t Just in Students’ Pockets

It's easy to cheer for a move like this. Parents are fed up with constant phone distractions and the unhealthy pull of social media. Educators, too, are tired of trying to teach over the sound of TikTok videos and text alerts as students text under the desk while the teacher is talking.

But as Joy Gjersvold, Programs Director for Conservative Ladies of Washington and a former teacher, points out: the real screen-time problem isn’t coming from kids’ phones. It’s coming from the schools themselves.

“Children are in front of screens for 8 to 9 hours a day—at the behest of educators and policymakers,” Joy writes. “Worst of all, we’ve reached maximum hypocrisy.”

From Chromebooks and iPads to state-mandated digital testing, our students spend the vast majority of their school day staring at screens—because that’s what the system demands.

Follow the Money

The push for tech in the classroom isn’t about what’s best for kids—it’s about profit. The education technology industry is booming, and the same corporations profiting from endless screen time are the ones shaping your child’s school experience.

In 2021, a report from EdWeek Market Brief estimated that global spending on digital content and assessment would rise from $22.7 billion to $42.5 billion by 2025 .

Major players include: Microsoft Google Pearson Education McGraw Hill Dell Adobe IBM



What started during the COVID lockdowns has now become permanent—and highly lucrative.

Here’s the part most lawmakers and education bureaucrats ignore:

Students use school-issued Chromebooks to sidestep parental oversight —getting secret Google Voice numbers or using VPNs to access blocked websites.

They can still access social media, pornography, and even the dark web , despite district “filters.”

And while your child is being told to limit phone use, they're required to complete state testing, daily assignments, and group projects entirely online.

So yes—cell phones might be out of sight during the day. But screens aren't. And the damage they're doing is well documented:

Reduced attention span, increased anxiety and depression, declining literacy, sleep disruption, and social isolation.

Meanwhile, the same education system contributing to the mental health crisis quietly refers students to taxpayer-funded school-based health centers—often without informing parents.

Public schools have created the very environment that’s now being blamed on parents. Teachers and administrators may complain about phones, but the truth is: children are being conditioned to spend nearly their entire day in front of a screen, five days a week, 180 days a year.

And when the emotional fallout becomes too big to ignore, those same institutions offer “mental health support”—funded by your taxes, delivered behind your back, and shaped by the same policy-makers who caused the problem in the first place.

"Parents didn’t choose to have their children return to school only to be seated in front of computers five days a week," Joy writes.

"That responsibility...falls squarely on the shoulders of public education bureaucrats."

So, does Florida’s HB 1105 cellphone policy help? Sure—it might reduce distractions, improve focus, and make learning a bit more manageable. But without tackling the broader digital dependency in public education, it’s unlikely to produce real change.

It’s the right question—but aimed at the wrong screen.

What Do You Think?

Is Florida’s policy a meaningful step forward, or a distraction from deeper issues?

Should states take a harder look at the devices they’re putting into children’s hands every day?

What do you think would real reform look like?

We’d love to hear your thoughts—drop a comment below or share your experience with us.

