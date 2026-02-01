If you’ve been following the fight in Washington State against the radical left’s attempts to control elected sheriffs, you know Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank is leading the charge with a courage that’s rare in today’s politics. His viral testimony before the Senate Law & Justice Committee on SB 5974 (the bill that would let the state decertify and remove constitutionally elected sheriffs) has sparked massive attention (and backlash from the establishment).

I had the honor of sitting down with Sheriff Swank - “America’s Sheriff” - for a no-holds-barred live interview yesterday. We dove deep into:

What SB 5974 really means: A blatant power grab by Democrats to strip away local voter control over sheriffs—the last real check against tyrannical state overreach.

Why Swank refuses to compromise: He calls out “naive” sheriffs and Republican-backed “compromise” bills (like HB 2387) as dangerous sell-outs that still hand power to a governor-appointed commission.

His bold stance: “Let the Democrats pass the 5974 bill... let them use it against me and then maybe we will have reached the point in Washington state where people say enough is enough.” (Yes, he literally said to let them pass it and force the issue—courage is contagious!)

Defiance in action: From encouraging deputies to wear masks if the anti-mask bill (SB 5855) passes “just to see what you will do,” to refusing to enforce unconstitutional laws like expired tabs, to standing firm against non-citizen hiring mandates.

The personal attacks: Complaints filed against him for “insubordination” (because an elected sheriff doesn’t report to legislators), threats of expulsion from sheriff associations, and why he’s not leaving office even if they try to decertify him.

As Swank put it: Elected sheriffs are the last line standing between the people and government overreach.

Watch the full replay here: Fighting Back: Sheriff Keith Swank Battles WA Dems’

If you’re in Washington (or care about freedom anywhere), this is required viewing. Please share it far and wide…courage like Sheriff Swank’s is exactly what we need more of in America.

God bless Sheriff Swank, his family, and all who stand for the Constitution.

Julie Barrett

Founder, Conservative Ladies of America

