On July 8th, the Wisconsin Supreme Court handed down a ruling in Evers v. Marklein that strips the Legislature of one of its key oversight tools—and in doing so, effectively locked into place a statewide ban on what the left calls “conversion therapy.” What this ruling really does is send a clear message: parents, professionals, and even duly elected legislators no longer get a say when the administrative state decides to push radical gender ideology.

In short, the Court ruled that five Wisconsin laws giving the Legislature’s Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules (JCRAR) the ability to pause or block agency rules are unconstitutional. These laws allowed lawmakers to step in when unelected bureaucrats overreached—like when the state’s Marriage and Family Therapy Board tried to impose a ban on counseling that supports clients who want to align their lives with their religious or moral values.

That’s the rule at the center of this case: a so-called "conversion therapy ban" that classifies it as “unprofessional conduct” for licensed professionals to help someone overcome unwanted same-sex attraction or gender confusion. It doesn’t matter if the client wants the help. It doesn’t matter if the therapy is rooted in faith. It’s banned.

And now, thanks to this ruling, the Legislature has lost one of the few tools it had to push back.

The left is already celebrating this as a win for the LGBTQ+ community, but here’s what this ruling actually does:

Shuts down dissent. Licensed professionals—counselors, social workers, therapists—now risk losing their licenses for offering the kind of talk therapy that used to be protected by free speech and religious freedom.

Undermines parents. Parents who want to help their children deal with gender confusion in a way that aligns with their values? Sorry. The state knows better.

Takes power from elected lawmakers. The people’s representatives are now sidelined while unelected boards make life-altering decisions for families and children.

Enshrines radical ideology. This ruling isn’t about “safety.” It’s about forcing compliance with one side’s view of human identity—and silencing any opposition.

If you're someone who believes in parental rights, limited government, or religious liberty, this ruling should deeply concern you…even if you don’t live in Wisconsin. This ruling sets a precedent.

Let’s be clear: No child should ever be harmed by therapy. But what the left calls “conversion therapy” often includes nothing more than talking to a counselor who shares your values—someone who helps you work through questions about identity in a way that respects your faith, not undermines it. This ruling equates that kind of support with abuse.

Even worse, it does so while invalidating the Legislature’s authority. The majority opinion, led by liberal Chief Justice Jill Karofsky, adopted the same logic used by the U.S. Supreme Court in INS v. Chadha—a case that progressives have long used to dismantle congressional oversight. Now they’re applying it to the states. The message is clear: The rulemakers are in charge, and you don’t get a say.

So, What Can Be Done?

The Wisconsin Legislature—still controlled by Republicans—has a few options, but none of them are easy:

Try to repeal the ban. This would require passing a new law, which Governor Evers would almost certainly veto. A veto override is unlikely without a supermajority. Write a new oversight process. Lawmakers could try to create a new system that respects the Court’s interpretation—but any new law will face the same uphill battle. Challenge the ban in court. There may be grounds to argue that this ban violates constitutional protections for free speech and religious freedom. Lawsuits in other states have tried this with mixed success. Use budget pressure. The Legislature could reduce funding to the agency enforcing the rule. It’s not a long-term fix, but it sends a message. Amend the Constitution. A constitutional amendment could restore legislative oversight—but that takes years and statewide support.

Bottom line? The ruling ties the hands of lawmakers and empowers unelected bureaucrats to dictate how families raise and counsel their children.

This isn’t just about Wisconsin. This is about a larger trend we’re seeing across the country—where courts and executive agencies are working together to cut voters and lawmakers out of the process. It’s about expanding the administrative state, eroding the authority of legislatures, and pushing a radical cultural agenda under the guise of “health” and “safety.”

If we don’t stand up now—for the safety of children and the rights of parents, professionals, and people of faith—we risk losing more than just our voice in government. We risk losing the very freedom to raise our children according to our values.

