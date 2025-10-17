Governors across 15 blue states, led by Gavin Newsom and Washington’s Bob Ferguson, have launched what they’re calling the Governors Public Health Alliance (GPHA).

They claim it’s nonpartisan.

They say it’s about “putting science before politics.”

But all 15 governors are Democrats, and the official release explicitly frames this alliance as a response to President Trump’s administration and its “dangerous misguidance” on vaccine policy and public health.

Governor Newsom said:

“As extremists try to weaponize the CDC and spread misinformation, we’re stepping up to coordinate across states, protect communities, and ensure decisions are driven by data, facts, and the health of the American people.”

And Washington’s Governor Bob Ferguson added:

“Diseases don’t stop at borders—and preparedness shouldn’t either. By joining forces, we will act faster and communicate better to ensure our communities stay healthy.”

The GPHA is backed by GovAct, a nonprofit that specializes in building multi-state “alliances” to advance policy coordination on issues like climate, reproductive health, and now, “public health and fundamental freedoms.” Among its advisers are former CDC Director Mandy Cohen and former federal officials Sally Yates and Larry Thompson.

It’s being marketed as a “science-based coordination effort,” but given how “science” was weaponized during COVID, this could quietly lay the groundwork for a parallel public health system, one where Democrat governors coordinate policies, messaging, and mandates across state lines, bypassing federal oversight and potentially reviving pandemic-style authority.

🧾 ALSO NEW: Washington AG’s “Labor Report” Pushes State Defiance of Federal Law

While governors are organizing a multi-state health alliance, Washington’s Attorney General Nick Brown is advancing a similar form of state-level defiance — this time in labor policy.

His 2025 Labor Report reframes lawful federal immigration enforcement as a “threat” and lays out a roadmap for obstructing it through state law. The centerpiece is the Immigrant Worker Protection Act (IWPA), which would:

Force employers to notify workers within 72 hours of receiving a federal audit notice

Prohibit ICE agents from entering non-public workplace areas without a judicial warrant

Fine employers who cooperate with federal enforcement before following state-mandated procedures

This isn’t about protecting workers. It’s about creating a legal buffer against federal law and entrenching activist priorities inside state labor policy.

Our full breakdown of Brown’s 2025 Labor Report, and what it signals for the 2026 legislative session, is live now on Conservative Ladies of Washington:

👉 Read the full article: https://conservativeladiesofwa.com/nick-brown-labor-report-2025-washington/

At Conservative Ladies of America, we’re shining a light on how progressive leaders are quietly building state-level systems to bypass constitutional checks — whether it’s through “public health alliances” or “worker protection” laws that defy federal authority.

