The reason the Conservative Ladies is involved in educating and empowering citizens to step up and speak up in the lawmaking process is all because my family was directly confronted with Washington State’s anti-family (really, anti-child) laws almost 4 years ago now. Since that day, it has been my mission to sound the alarm and speak up to alert other parents and citizens.

Along my journey testifying in Olympia, I met Eric Pratt, a father who had his own experience with these same laws. Over the years, Eric and I have gone down the “rabbit hole” to find out…”HOW DID WE GET HERE?”

Tonight we’ll be live on YouTube, giving you some history on just one of the laws and how it has evolved over the decades that has had a huge hand in the alienation of children in Washington State.

It’s up to us…you and me…to save our children, America’s children. I hope you’ll join us! Click the button below to join us on YouTube and in the live chat. (*If you can’t join us live you will be able to watch the replay at the same link)

I hope to see you at 6PM PT/9PM ET

~Julie Barrett, Founder, Conservative Ladies of America

