Last week, President Trump signed an Executive Order that brings back something many of us remember from our own school days: the Presidential Fitness Test. But this isn’t just about push-ups and pull-ups. It’s about restoring a national culture of health, strength, and discipline, especially in our youth.

For generations, the Presidential Fitness Test was a rite of passage in American schools. From the Eisenhower and Kennedy years through the early 2000s, students across the country were challenged to meet physical benchmarks that encouraged strength, endurance, and personal improvement. But in 2013, during the Obama administration, the test was quietly retired and replaced with a program focused less on achievement and more on inclusivity and self-assessment. The shift moved away from physical excellence and toward vague goals like “personal progress,” eliminating the competitive standard that had motivated students for decades. This move coincided with the rise of the Smartphone and American youth spending more time than ever before in front of a screen.

The result has been steady decline in youth physical fitness, paired with skyrocketing screen time, rising childhood obesity, and collapsing physical education standards. America’s kids have suffered as a result.

President Trump’s new Executive Order boldly reverses course. By reestablishing the Presidential Fitness Test and revitalizing the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, this initiative sets a clear standard: We want our children strong physically, mentally, and civically.

This isn’t about shaming kids who struggle, but rather giving them something to strive for. It’s about raising expectations in a culture that’s been too quick to lower the bar.

The Trump administration’s focus on youth fitness includes school-based excellence awards, partnerships with athletes and sports leagues, and national campaigns to promote physical health. It sends a strong message: America’s future depends on healthy, disciplined, and resilient young people.

Strong families build a strong nation, and that includes raising healthy, motivated, and active children. As we see children becoming more physically fit, we are almost guaranteed to see a mental health shift as well - “strong mind, strong body.”

Let’s make America fit again.

