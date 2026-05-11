Over the past two years, I have tracked legislation across more than a dozen states that follows the same basic pattern: a government body, appointed rather than elected, empowered to define “extremism” without a statutory definition, authorized to recommend new laws targeting political ideology rather than criminal behavior. While the names may change and the justifications change, the core architecture stays the same.

In 2023, Washington State tried it with HB 1333, the Domestic Violent Extremism Commission. The bill had 22 Democrat sponsors and the full backing of then-Attorney General Bob Ferguson (now Governor). Conservatives across the state strongly opposed it, for very good reason. It even received national attention. An unelected commission with no definition of “extremism,” empowered to develop new legislation targeting political belief rather than criminal conduct, is a First Amendment problem regardless of which party is running it.

The bill died in the legislature. But as is common with the worst of the worst bills, it snuck in through a budget back door…$247,000 buried in an 899-page appropriations bill, and the commission nobody voted for quietly stood itself up in November 2024. I wrote about both the budget back door and that first task force meeting…you can read those pieces here and here.

Last week, the White House quietly released a document that sounded remarkably similar to WA’s Domestic Violent Extremism Commission: the 2026 U.S. Counterterrorism Strategy. This document has received very little public coverage, and I want to walk you through what it actually says because if you opposed HB 1333, or if you simply believe that government surveillance of political ideology is unconstitutional regardless of the target, parts of it should give you pause.

What the CT Strategy Actually Says

The 2026 Counterterrorism Strategy identifies three categories of domestic threat: narcoterrorists and transnational gangs, legacy Islamist terrorist groups, and “violent left-wing extremists, including anarchists and anti-fascists.”

Stopping cartel violence and Islamist terrorism are legitimate national security objectives with clear legal frameworks.

But buried in the strategy’s domestic section is this commitment, quoted directly from the document:

“We will use all the tools constitutionally available to us to map them at home, identify their membership, map their ties to international organizations like Antifa, and use law enforcement tools to cripple them operationally before they can maim or kill the innocent.”

Map them at home. Identify their membership. Before they can act.

That is a pre-crime domestic mapping mandate, with no new legislation required. There is no statutory definition of who qualifies as a “violent left-wing extremist” and no limiting principle, just executive authority and a category elastic enough to expand in any direction a future administration finds useful.

The constitutional principle that made HB 1333 dangerous does not stop applying because the administration has changed.

The Definition Problem Is Not an Accident

Here is what I have learned from tracking these bills across more than a dozen states: when the government refuses to define the thing it is empowering itself to police, that is not an oversight, it is precisely the point.

The WA task force that grew out of HB 1333, filed its preliminary report to the legislature in June 2025. The report opens with this acknowledgment: “There is no universally agreed upon definition of domestic extremism, and the term is undefined in the Revised Code of Washington.”

They convened a 28-member task force, held five meetings over six months, produced a formal report to the Governor and legislature, and still cannot, or will not, define the thing they were chartered to address. The final report with actual legislative recommendations isn’t due until December 2026. The framework gets designed before the definition gets finalized.

The 2026 federal CT strategy does the same thing from the other direction. “Violent left-wing extremist” appears throughout the document with no statutory definition and no limiting principle. The categories are set entirely by whoever holds executive power at a given moment.

The CT strategy offers a telling example of how that category works in practice. In making the case for its domestic mapping mandate, the document states that "Americans have witnessed the politically motivated killings of Christians and conservatives committed by violent left-wing extremists, including the assassination of Charlie Kirk by a radical who espoused extreme transgender ideologies."

There is no hedge, no qualifier, and no acknowledgment that the accused has not stood trial. Regardless of your personal opinion on the accused's guilt, this is America, and every American, without exception, has a constitutional right to due process. A permanent federal strategy document with no sunset clause and no mechanism for revision, uses an unadjudicated allegation as foundational evidence for a sweeping domestic surveillance mandate. If the facts of that case change, the strategy doesn't. The category remains, and the authority it justifies remains with it.

This is not a matter sloppy drafting, it’s very intentional. An undefined enforcement category is a maximally flexible tool.

Consider what Washington State’s Criminal Justice Training Commission already has embedded in its officer certification code:

Far-right extremism includes people who are “suspicious of centralized federal and state authority; reverent of individual liberty; believe in conspiracy theories that involve grave threat to national sovereignty and/or personal liberty; belief that one’s personal and/or national ‘way of life’ is under attack.”

Reverent of individual liberty. Suspicious of centralized authority. Those are not descriptions of criminal behavior; they are descriptions of a political worldview held by tens of millions of Americans and they are already encoded in how Washington State trains its police officers.

The federal CT strategy’s “violent left-wing extremist” category is equally undefined at the edges and equally available to the next administration to repoint wherever it needs to go.

We Already Have the Laws

I realize that it’s easy for us to cheer on policies that target our political opponents, especially considering how conservatives were targeted by government, social media platforms, doctors, employers, and so many more during and beyond Covid. Here’s something I want you to consider…

The riots in Portland and Seattle, the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone where protesters occupied six blocks of a major American city for weeks, the $1 million in damage at the University of Washington's engineering building last year with 31 arrests…none of these were legal gray areas. Every one of them involved conduct already criminal under existing law. Arson, assault, property destruction, rioting; these statutes were on the books and they still are.

In most of these cases, prosecutors chose not to use them.

That prosecutorial failure, the deliberate choice not to enforce the laws already on the books, became the justification for new infrastructure. Washington Democrats pointed to unaddressed left-wing violence and said: see, we need a commission. The Trump administration points to unaddressed left-wing violence and says: see, we need a counterterrorism strategy with domestic mapping authority.

In both cases the argument is identical: the existing tools weren’t used; therefore, we need new tools with broader reach and fewer definitional constraints.

But if the problem was a failure to enforce, the solution is enforcement, not a new architecture that sidesteps the legal constraints that make enforcement accountable in the first place.

The WA task force’s own preliminary report makes this clear. The report details the history of extremism in Washington State to include KKK rallies, neo-Nazi incidents, and January 6. It does not include the 1999 WTO riots, CHAZ, or the 2025 UW building riot. The history is carefully curated to justify the mandate.

The federal CT strategy does the same thing in reverse, framing its domestic threat picture around left-wing violence while the existing legal tools for addressing that violence sit unused.

Both sides are doing the same thing: letting the chaos they could stop justify the power they want. And in both cases, law-abiding citizens are the ones who end up inside the resulting surveillance framework.

The Same Playbook

When you put these two documents side by side, the parallels aren’t subtle. I’ve mapped eleven structural matches: same mechanism, opposite target, same constitutional problem.

The Infrastructure Outlasts the Administration

I have said this in testimony across more than a dozen states: the infrastructure is the constant, and the justification is the variable.

Every administration believes it will use new surveillance and intervention authority responsibly. Every administration believes the people it is targeting genuinely deserve to be targeted. The problem is not intent; the problem is that the infrastructure does not come with a political expiration date. The tools built today will be in the hands of whoever comes next.

The Washington State task force was built by Democrats and will be inherited by whoever is AG in 2029 (although in WA it’s unlikely for a Republican to win a statewide race in the foreseeable future). The federal CT strategy’s domestic mapping mandate is being built by this administration and will be inherited by the next one, whatever party that turns out to be. We saw the last administration target parents at school board meetings as domestic terrorists, so we have seen this pendulum swing back and forth with the parties in power.

A conservative who cheers the CT strategy’s mapping of left-wing extremists is building the toolset that will be pointed at conservatives the next time power changes hands. This is not a hypothetical; it is the documented history of every surveillance authority ever created.

The only consistent position, the only constitutionally grounded position, is that government should not be in the business of mapping citizens’ political beliefs and intervening before a crime is committed.

Government should enforce the laws we have and prosecute the violence that occurs. Do not build permanent surveillance infrastructure on the foundation of chaos that could have and should have been stopped with the tools that already exist.

That is the standard CLA has applied to every bill we have tracked and testified against across more than a dozen states. We apply it here. We will apply it to whoever comes next.

Join us Thursday for the livestream: we’ll be going through both documents in detail, breaking down the research, and taking your questions. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and turn notifications ON to be notified when we go live: https://www.youtube.com/@conservativeladies

Julie Barrett is the founder and president of Conservative Ladies of America, a 501(c)(4) constitutional conservative policy advocacy organization. CLA has tracked and testified against domestic surveillance infrastructure across more than a dozen states.

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