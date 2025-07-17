Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-FL) just introduced what she calls a “historic, bipartisan” immigration reform bill: the Dignity Act of 2025. The title and the talking points for this bill are misleading, to say the least. This bill, despite its packaging, is a sweeping amnesty measure dressed up in enforcement language.

While the bill promises to “secure the border” and “fix our broken immigration system,” what it really offers is permanent legal protection for millions of people who broke the law to get here.

The Dignity Act creates a “Dignity Program” that allows nearly every illegal immigrant who entered the U.S. before January 1, 2021, to apply for a legal, renewable 7-year status—with work authorization, travel rights, and protection from deportation. After those 7 years, they can renew indefinitely.

They won’t be eligible for citizenship (for now), but if you can live here permanently, work legally, and travel freely, you’ve already won the immigration lottery.

The bill also has a 12-month “grace period” for anyone here illegally who doesn’t qualify: they can leave voluntarily and avoid future penalties. In other words, even those who are ineligible for the Dignity Program aren’t being deported. They're being invited to re-enter later, through legal channels.

The bill’s criminal exclusions are vague and limited. In theory, even someone with a violent past—or gang affiliations—could qualify for legal status under the Dignity Program if they haven’t been convicted of a “disqualifying offense.”

This bill wouldn’t just apply to border crossers looking for work. This legislation could benefit human traffickers, gang members, or repeat offenders, depending on how the language is interpreted or enforced.

Supporters boast that the bill won’t cost taxpayers a dime—it’s “fully funded” by immigrants paying fines and a 1% payroll levy. That’s like saying a burglar who gives back a portion of what he stole is “self-funding his restitution.”

Yes, there’s a $7,000 “restitution fee,” but it’s paid over several years. Meanwhile, illegal immigrants are legalized and protected from removal starting immediately.

Supporters claim the bill helps American workers by creating a fund to “train one U.S. worker for every immigrant legalized.” But here’s the problem: it formalizes a massive influx of low-wage labor, keeping wages down and making it harder for American workers, especially in trades, agriculture, and construction, to compete.

We don’t need more government “worker training” programs. We need an immigration system that puts American workers first.

The bill also expands legal immigration:

Raises visa caps

Opens up new “family purpose” visas

Allows F-1 student visas to be dual-intent (i.e., direct paths to green cards)

Speeds up employment-based immigration

All while we still don’t have operational control of our southern border.

Bottom Line

The Dignity Act might sound like a compromise, but it’s nothing short of a legislative bait-and-switch. It promises border security, but delivers mass amnesty. It talks tough about law and order, but turns a blind eye to the very real public safety and labor market consequences of mass legalization.

We are a nation of laws—and if laws can be ignored without consequence, we cease to be a nation at all.

