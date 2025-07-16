For months now, the American people have been promised transparency on the Epstein files. We’ve been told again and again that "everything will be released," that "the truth is coming," and that "we deserve to know." But so far, it's been nothing but delay, deflection, and damage control from those in power.

Now, finally, we may be getting a real chance at accountability.

Yesterday, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) introduced H.R. 185, the Epstein Files Transparency Act—a bill that would compel the U.S. Department of Justice to release all unclassified documents and records related to Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, flight logs, investigations, immunity deals, and more.

This is the most comprehensive legislative effort we’ve seen yet to deliver what so many Americans have been asking for: the truth.

"We all deserve to know what’s in the Epstein files, who’s implicated, and how deep this corruption goes," said Rep. Thomas Massie. "Americans were promised justice and transparency. We’re introducing a discharge petition to force a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on releasing the complete files. If your Representative won’t sign the discharge petition, ask why."

H.R. 185 mandates the public release—within 30 days of enactment—of all unclassified DOJ records related to:

Jeffrey Epstein (custody, prosecution, death)

Ghislaine Maxwell

Flight logs, travel records, and manifests

Named individuals, including public officials

Immunity or non-prosecution agreements

DOJ communications about investigating or declining to investigate

Any concealment, destruction, or deletion of relevant files

Epstein’s detention and death (autopsy reports, video logs, incident reports)

The bill explicitly prohibits redacting or withholding records due to embarrassment, political sensitivity, or reputational harm.

If a politician’s name shows up in connection with Epstein’s activities, it doesn’t get scrubbed out.

What Can Be Redacted?

Massie’s bill does protect victims. The DOJ would be permitted to redact:

Personal/medical information of victims

Child sexual abuse materials (CSAM)

Info that jeopardizes active prosecutions

Graphic images of injury or death

Legitimately classified national security intel

However, every redaction must come with a written justification, published in the Federal Register and submitted to Congress.

The Epstein case is no longer just about Epstein. It’s about trust in government. It’s about whether powerful people—on both sides of the aisle—are above accountability.

For many of us, this goes beyond politics. This is about the kind of country we want to be. Are we a nation of laws and truth—or a nation that protects predators and shields the elite?

Massie and his bipartisan co-sponsors (including Rep. Ro Khanna, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Eric Burleson, and Lauren Boebert) are filing a discharge petition to force a vote on this bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.

If they collect 218 signatures, the House must vote—regardless of what House leadership says.

👉 That means your representative’s signature matters.

📣CALL TO ACTION

If you believe the American people deserve the truth:

Call your member of Congress. Ask if they’ll sign the discharge petition for H.R. 185. https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative Share this post. Let others know what’s happening behind the scenes. Share Pray for courage. This will take boldness—on the Hill, and from everyday citizens.

Whether or not the Epstein files contain bombshells, the American people have a right to know what’s in them. If there’s nothing there—as some claim—then there should be no problem releasing it all. If there is something there, we deserve transparency and justice.

Be sure to check out today’s YouTube video as Julie Barrett discusses not only this legislation, but the critical need for truth, transparency, and integrity in this moment.

🧭 Like our work? We’re a grassroots nonprofit 501(c)(4) that relies on donations—not political favors or big-money donors. If you’d like to support our work, click below to donate or subscribe to this Substack. Thank you!

DONATE