Medical Kidnapping in Washington: A Family’s Terrifying Fight to Protect Their Baby

“They’re laughing, ‘but it’s their constitutional right. LOL. Still gets me’”

— Text between CPS workers regarding Bryce and LaToya Richards

When Bryce and LaToya Richards took their four-month-old daughter to Seattle Children’s for a minor injury, they expected reassurance—not a police raid.

Their daughter had accidentally fallen off a changing table, and being a physician assistant, LaToya examined her carefully. Everything seemed fine—until she wouldn’t nurse later that evening. Out of an abundance of caution, they brought her to the ER. That decision set off a chain of events that every parent needs to understand.

Their daughter was nearly taken into state custody—without a warrant, without evidence of abuse, and based solely on a medical system that prioritizes institutional control over parental rights.

In this interview the Richards share their full story, including:

The moment the hospital reported them without cause

CPS and police illegally entering their property

Surveillance, intimidation, and unconstitutional warrants

The emotional toll of fleeing their home to protect their daughter

How they ultimately won—and why it could happen to any parent

This is more than a story—it’s a warning.

We must talk about medical kidnapping. It’s real. It’s growing. And it’s especially dangerous in states like Washington, where parental rights are treated as optional.

🎧 Watch the full interview on YouTube

2023 interview with Todd Herman

“We thought it could never happen to us. But the moment we walked into that hospital, everything changed.”

