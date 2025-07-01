On June 30, 2025, a coalition of 16 Democrat attorneys general (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin), led by Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education (DOE). Their grievance? The DOE took steps to enforce federal laws requiring parental involvement in school-based mental health programs and cut off funding to schools that failed to comply.

At face value, the lawsuit is framed as a fight to protect students’ mental health access. But a closer look reveals a glaring contradiction: many of these states have laws that actively restrict parents’ access to their children’s mental health records—especially when it comes to gender-affirming care or sensitive counseling. These attorneys general allege that the DOE wrongly terminated multi-year grants linked to school-based mental health programs—grants authorized in response to mass shootings like the one in Uvalde, Texas, and designed to support approximately 14,000 school-based mental health professionals.

Congress had authorized over $1 billion in grants to schools for expanding mental health services under programs like the Mental Health Service Professional Demonstration Grant and School-Based Mental Health Services grants. These multi-year grants aimed to place thousands of mental health professionals in schools, especially in high-need and rural areas.

In April 2025, the DOE sent notices to grantees that their funding would be cut off early, citing conflicts with the administration’s priorities and clarifying that grantees must comply with federal laws like FERPA and IDEA, which include parental rights protections.

So What’s the Real Issue?

The DOE’s move was about enforcing parental consent and notification requirements in federally funded mental health services in schools. That means parents should have a say and access to their children’s mental health care provided at school.

But the 16 states suing—the likes of California, Washington, Oregon, Illinois, and New York—are infamous for laws that:

Allow minors to receive mental health or gender-affirming treatments without parental consent or even parental knowledge.

Enable schools and clinics to withhold sensitive information from parents.

Shield “gender-affirming care” from parental access in ways that often keep parents out of the loop.

These states claim the DOE’s parental rights enforcement harms students. Yet their own laws tell a different story—a story where parents are sidelined in decisions about their child’s mental and emotional health.

The lawsuit isn’t about protecting students. It’s about maintaining government control over vulnerable children behind parents’ backs.

No government program should force parents out of their child’s health decisions, especially when it comes to something as vital as mental health. And public schools should not be the place where students are turned into mental health patients. (WATCH: The Crisis in America’s Public Schools)

What’s Next?

This lawsuit will move through the courts, but the implications are clear: If these states win, expect schools to continue expanding their mental health services without parental consent or oversight.

As parents, you need to stay informed and involved. Because when government and schools exclude families, our kids lose. The best thing you can do is find a way to homeschool your children but stay engaged in the fight to fix our public school system by attending school board meetings and perhaps even running to be on the school board.

