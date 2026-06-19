TL;DR

Meta has spent years and millions of dollars lobbying against KOSA (Kids Online Safety Act). Now they've dropped their opposition, and the proposed legislative language shows why: Meta wants lawsuit immunity baked into the bill itself. The same bill meant to protect children from platform harm would immunize the platform from liability for that harm. This is the deal being negotiated between Sen. Blackburn and the White House right now.

According to Reuters, Meta Platforms (the company behind Instagram and Facebook) has been lobbying Congress to include legal immunity from child harm lawsuits inside the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA). Reuters reviewed the actual proposed language and it would make online companies “immune from suit or liability under state law with respect to all claims for loss caused by, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from the safety or privacy of individuals under the age of eighteen online or otherwise related to the provisions” of KOSA.

Every parent, school district, and pending lawsuit would be wiped out the moment the bill takes effect.

Julia Duncan of the American Association for Justice said: “The language is pretty clear-cut immunity against every parent, every school district, that is seeking to hold any AI or social media company accountable for harm to children. There is no other way to read this language.”

There is no other way to read this story either.

The Timeline You Need to Understand

This didn’t happen in a vacuum. As recently as October 2025, Sen. Blackburn stood before the Senate Commerce Committee and accused Meta of spending $20 million lobbying against KOSA in the first nine months of that year alone - 87 lobbyists, one for every six members of Congress, and told Meta’s Vice President of Public Policy directly: “You are killing kids, and we know it.”

Eight months later, Meta has now dropped its opposition to KOSA. Not because Zuckerberg had a change of heart. Not because the bill changed enough to satisfy their concerns.

Because they negotiated their way into it.

Meta engaged multiple lobbyists to push back against KOSA for years, creating an unusual dynamic where it found itself increasingly isolated among its peers: Snap, X, and Microsoft all publicly backed the bill. When you can’t kill a bill from the outside, you get inside it.

What Meta Gets Out of This Deal

As of March 2026, more than 235 plaintiffs are suing Meta, Snap, TikTok, and Google in federal multidistrict litigation. Over 250 school districts have filed lawsuits, and more than 100,000 individual mass arbitration claims have been submitted against Meta since late 2024.

In March 2026, a Los Angeles jury found Meta and YouTube negligent for designing apps that harmed kids and teens, awarding $6 million in total damages — $3 million compensatory and $3 million punitive. Meta was held 70% liable. The court has since upheld the verdict, denying Meta and Google’s post-trial motions to overturn it. Both companies plan to appeal.

The plaintiff’s attorney called the verdict “bigger than one case,” noting that “as this case goes, so might these others”, drawing an explicit comparison to the tobacco lawsuits that opened the floodgates of corporate liability decades ago.

Meta is staring down a tobacco-style litigation wave. And they found a legislative exit ramp tucked inside a child safety bill.

What They’re Giving Up to Get It

According to Politico's earlier reporting, Meta dropped its opposition to KOSA because the package now includes two things Meta actually wants: federal AI preemption of state laws, and the App Store Accountability Act, which forces Apple and Google to handle age verification at the app store level, shifting compliance costs onto Meta's competitors. Meta doesn't have an app store…Apple and Google do.

So the full picture of Meta’s position is now clear:

— Accept KOSA’s duty-of-care regulatory burden (which they can absorb)

— Get AI preemption of state laws

— Get the App Store Accountability Act passed, burdening Apple and Google

— Get lawsuit immunity from thousands of pending child harm claims embedded in the bill text

In exchange for dropping opposition to a bill they spent years and tens of millions of dollars fighting.

That is not a compromise, it’s a corporate acquisition of legislation.

The Blackburn Problem

Blackburn’s spokesperson, asked by Reuters about the specific immunity language, said: “We have not seen that proposed language and would never consider it.”

That’s an interesting response considering Reuters reviewed the actual proposed language. It does exist…whether Blackburn’s team has formally seen it or not, Meta has been actively lobbying for it as the price of their cooperation in a negotiation Blackburn is personally spearheading.

The senator who spent years calling Meta out for “killing kids” is now the architect of the deal that and if Meta gets what they’re lobbying for it would prevent those kids’ families from ever seeing a courtroom.

Parents Are the Answer Washington Doesn’t Want to Talk About

Let’s be honest about what we are watching: a corporation that spent years fighting accountability for harm to children is now writing the terms of its own regulation. Politicians are protecting their legislative legacies. Lobbyists are billing by the hour. The children are the justification, not the priority.

This is what happens when government decides it is the best protector of your children. It isn’t, it never has been, and it never will be.

The parent who knows their child — their struggles, their vulnerabilities, their screen habits — is irreplaceable. No duty-of-care provision, no federal regulatory framework substitutes for an engaged, informed, equipped parent.

Parental controls exist on every major device and platform, and most parents haven’t fully used them. Apple Screen Time, Google Family Link, and router-level controls give parents real authority right now…no federal mandate required. Conversations about how these platforms are designed, what they want from your child, and why matter more than any compliance checkbox a corporation will ever tick.

Washington is not going to save your kids. The people best positioned to do that are already in your house.

What CLA Is Watching

We have covered this legislative package from the beginning: the Blackburn/White House negotiation, KOSA’s duty-of-care structure, the App Store Accountability Act, the NO FAKES Act, and the age verification infrastructure running through all of it.

The Reuters revelation adds a dimension that reframes the entire deal: the child safety justification isn’t just being used to build surveillance infrastructure. It’s being used to immunize the platforms that caused the harm in the first place.

The infrastructure is the constant, the justification is the variable. And right now, the justification is your children.

Parents deserve to know what is being negotiated in their name.

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