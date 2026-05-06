On May 5th, Meta published what they’re calling an “age assurance” update; a detailed breakdown of the new AI systems they’re deploying to identify underage users on Instagram and Facebook. The framing is protective, but the mechanisms are something else entirely.

Let’s take look at what they actually built.

What They Say They’re Building

Meta’s AI now scans entire user profiles for contextual clues about age. That means posts, comments, bios, captions, Instagram Reels, Instagram Live, and Facebook Groups, all being analyzed continuously for signals that might indicate a user is younger than their listed birthday.

They’re also adding visual analysis. Their AI scans photos and videos for what Meta describes as “general themes and visual cues”, specifically citing height and bone structure as examples. They are careful to note this is “not facial recognition.” That’s a legal distinction, but certainly not a meaningful one. Analyzing bone structure from images to draw conclusions about a person’s identity is biometric analysis, full stop.

They’re also building circumvention detection, systems designed to flag users who attempt to change their listed age. If Meta’s AI suspects a user is misrepresenting their age, that user must submit a government ID or complete facial age estimation through a third-party vendor called Yoti. Yoti is a digital identity company. Meta has already integrated a third-party digital ID vendor into their core age change verification flow, and it appears in this announcement as a footnote.

Finally, they’re supplementing human reviewers with AI models that apply what they call “consistent evaluation criteria” to every report of an underage account, faster than human review, they say, and more accurate.

An AI system is now making enforcement decisions about account deactivation at scale, with no meaningful human check described in the process.

What They’re Actually Building

These systems constitute something specific: a continuously learning behavioral and biometric profiling engine, operating at population scale, with a legal and moral justification already built in.

That justification is child safety.

I’ve written extensively about the “data as gold” framework; the idea that age verification isn’t primarily a safety mechanism, it’s a data collection mechanism, and children are the on-ramp.

What’s significant about this announcement is that Meta has now publicly documented, in their own words, exactly what that infrastructure looks like in practice.

They built a machine that watches everything: text, images, video, behavior patterns, and account changes, and makes identity determinations about users. It deactivates accounts that don’t comply and routes them through identity verification to restore access. The stated purpose is protecting minors, but the actual output is a verified identity layer attached to every account that passes through it.

The Ask Buried at the Bottom

Here’s what’s most interesting and telling -the most important paragraph in Meta’s announcement isn’t about AI. They saved “the best” for the last paragraph.

After several hundred words about their sophisticated new profiling systems, Meta ends with a policy recommendation: require Apple and Google to verify user ages at the App Store level and pass that verified identity data downstream to platforms.

Meta cites 88% parent approval for this approach. They call it “centralized, consistent, and privacy-preserving.” This is from a poll that they funded themselves and promoted through the Digital Childhood Alliance.

What it actually creates is a single upstream identity checkpoint, owned by two private companies, through which every user must pass before accessing any app. That verified identity data then flows to every platform the user downloads. Meta, among them.

This is Meta lobbying for the App Store Accountability Act, a bill I have testified against in statehouses across the country. Meta has spent years funding coalitions and backing legislation that would mandate exactly this architecture. This announcement is them making that ask publicly, using their own child safety infrastructure as the proof of concept.

They’re not asking Congress to protect children, they’re asking Congress to mandate the infrastructure that gives them verified identity data on every user before they ever open the app.

What This Tells Us

Meta didn’t accidentally reveal their hand; this blog post is deliberate. It’s designed to demonstrate technical seriousness to legislators, to normalize the surveillance mechanisms as routine safety work, and to close the argument for App Store-level age verification by showing what platform-level verification looks like without it.

This is a full court press: federal and state, moving simultaneously…and it’s moving very fast. The window for citizens to engage is open right now. Please share this article to educate your friends on what’s going on. We must push back together, and we must empower parents to protect their children online, not allowing Big Tech and Big Government to collect precious data on American children.

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