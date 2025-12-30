Minnesota’s daycare scandal is being treated like a local failure. It isn’t. What’s unfolding there is the predictable outcome of a childcare subsidy system that expanded faster than its ability to verify, audit, or enforce. Over the past decade, states across the country, red and blue alike, have raced to make childcare more “accessible,” quietly transforming it into a high-dollar, lightly policed industry. Minnesota is simply where the structural weaknesses became impossible to ignore.

Minnesota: A Stress Test of the System

The viral exposé by Nick Shirley shone a national spotlight on Minnesota’s Somali-linked daycare providers and the misuse of taxpayer funds. Federal investigations, which began as early as 2021 (under Biden’s DOJ), have uncovered widespread fraud across multiple state-funded programs, including the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) and COVID-era nutrition programs like Feeding Our Future. The Department of Justice and FBI have labeled this one of the largest pandemic-era fraud schemes, with charges and convictions involving millions of dollars in falsified claims.

Governor Tim Walz responded in 2023 with roughly $146 million in additional funding for licensed childcare providers, part of a broader $1.3 billion childcare investment package framed as expanding access and stabilizing the workforce. Yet these funds were largely reactive, prioritizing expansion over accountability, with no proportional increase in audits, verification, or oversight. In mid-December 2025, Walz implemented a temporary pause on new provider licensing, taking effect February 1, 2026, and lasting through January 31, 2028, to redirect resources toward monitoring existing high-risk providers. Safeguards were implemented only after systemic weaknesses became apparent, leaving gaps in the system that could be exploited despite the additional funding.

COVID: Accelerant for Fraud

Much of the scale of this fraud traces back to COVID-era funding surges. Programs designed to rapidly get nutrition and childcare aid to families were temporarily loosened, reducing in-person monitoring, documentation requirements, and verification processes. Feeding Our Future’s reimbursements, for instance, exploded from $3 million in 2019 to nearly $200 million by 2021, exploiting these emergency flexibilities. The Minnesota Auditor had flagged concerns even before the pandemic, but emergency funding amplified the vulnerability.

This pattern of rapid funding increases, loosened eligibility or documentation, and weak oversight is not unique to Minnesota. It exposes a structural vulnerability in any system where public money flows faster than the controls needed to protect it.

Beyond Minnesota: Washington as a Case Study

Minnesota’s problems are not an anomaly. Washington state’s recent legislation, including SB 5225 and SB 5752, has expanded eligibility for both children and providers under state-subsidized childcare programs. These bills increased income thresholds, removed citizenship requirements, created pilot programs, and allowed discretionary grant enhancements for culturally responsive providers.

While these laws were celebrated by both Republicans and Democrats as a win for accessibility, the audit and oversight mechanisms have not scaled at the same pace. Payments can be claimed before attendance verification, pilot programs rely on self-reporting, and discretionary enhancements are harder to track. The result: the system becomes vulnerable to misuse, even without intentional fraud.

The Systemic Insight

The pattern is clear: expansion-first policy with lagging oversight. Minnesota shows what happens when public money, decentralized providers, and complex eligibility rules collide without robust verification. Fraud does not require conspiracy; it thrives in systems where volume and flexibility outpace controls.

When oversight is insufficient, programs meant to help children can instead become extractive, benefiting only those adept at navigating gaps in the system.

Looking Forward: Accountability and American Priorities

Lawmakers across the country have supported programs like childcare subsidies with good intentions, to help children and strengthen families, but the situation in Minnesota shows what happens when policy gaps allow misuse to flourish.

Investments must be paired with robust safeguards, including real-time audits, cross-agency verification, attendance tracking, and enforceable consequences for misuse. Expansion of access is important, but accountability must come first, so programs benefit legitimate providers and the families they serve, rather than creating opportunities for exploitation. Minnesota was the first state to expose these vulnerabilities, but other states, from Washington to beyond, face the same pressures. The focus must shift from scandal to systemic solutions: how do we ensure public funds actually reach American families and children they are intended to support, while closing the gaps that allow abuse and fraud?

