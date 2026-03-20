The White House released its first National Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence – Legislative Recommendations this morning, outlining how the administration believes Congress should regulate AI. While the document spans infrastructure, intellectual property, and national security, its most immediate and far‑reaching proposals fall under a single theme: parental oversight and age assurance requirements for minors online.

The framework signals a major shift in federal posture. For the first time, the administration is formally urging Congress to adopt nationwide standards that would require platforms, including AI systems, to determine whether a user is a minor and to verify parental involvement.

Key Provisions Affecting Parents and Minors

The framework recommends that Congress:

Require “commercially reasonable, privacy‑protective age assurance” for AI systems likely to be accessed by minors.

Allow “parental attestation” as a method of confirming a child’s age or identity.

Mandate tools for parents to manage privacy settings, screen time, content exposure, and account controls.

Ensure platforms reduce risks of exploitation, self‑harm, and harmful content for minors using AI systems.

Clarify that existing child‑privacy laws apply to AI, including data collection and use.

The language stops short of prescribing a specific verification method, but the direction is clear: platforms must be able to distinguish minors from adults and confirm parental authority. In practice, that means some form of identity or age verification will be required. There are currently multiple proposals in the House and Senate that require universal age verification (a de facto Digital ID) to accomplish this, and the White House framework does not prohibit such methods.

A National Standard to Replace State Laws

The framework also calls for federal preemption of state AI laws that impose “undue burdens” on developers, echoing language from President Trump’s December 11, 2025 executive order on artificial intelligence. That order directed the Department of Justice to “evaluate and, where appropriate, challenge state and local laws” that conflict with federal AI policy, an early indication that the White House intended to consolidate authority at the national level. Under the new framework, states would retain authority over general consumer‑protection and child‑safety laws, but not AI‑specific rules. In practice, this would replace the growing patchwork of state online‑safety and age‑verification laws with a single federal model, shifting regulatory power away from state legislatures and toward federal agencies.

Other Notable Recommendations

Beyond parental oversight, the framework includes proposals to:

streamline permitting for AI‑related infrastructure

expand federal tools to combat AI‑enabled impersonation scams

create a federal framework for deepfake and digital likeness protections

support AI workforce training and youth education programs

rely on existing agencies (such as the FTC) rather than a new regulator to enforce AI rules

How This Framework Aligns With the Senate’s AI Bill

The AI bill introduced this week by Senator Marsha Blackburn (analyzed in yesterday’s Substack) goes much further than the White House framework, but the two documents share the same underlying architecture.

Shared Priorities

Both the framework and the Senate bill emphasize:

Age assurance / age verification as a prerequisite for online safety

Parental oversight through account controls and consent mechanisms

Federal preemption to unify AI governance nationwide

Use of existing agencies , particularly the FTC, for enforcement

Content provenance and deepfake protections

Workforce impact monitoring

Where the Senate Bill Goes Further

The Senate bill operationalizes the framework’s ideas with far more forceful requirements, including:

mandatory user accounts for all AI chatbot access

mandatory age verification for all existing accounts

freezing accounts until users provide verifiable age data

FTC rulemaking authority over “reasonable safeguards”

provenance metadata requirements for AI‑generated content

The White House framework provides the policy vision, while the Senate bill provides the legal machinery. It’s unclear if the Trump Administration is in full alignment with Senator Blackburn’s bill.

You can read yesterday’s full breakdown of the Senate bill below

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