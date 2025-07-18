We’re launching something new — and we think you’re going to love it.

Government Shorts is our new daily video series designed to give you fast, relevant updates on what’s really happening in government — in under two minutes. No fluff, no spin, just the truth from a bold America First, constitutional conservative perspective.

In our first episode, we break down the final passage of H.R. 4 — the $9 billion budget-cutting package that slashes:

$1.1 billion from public media (NPR, PBS, CPB)

DEI programs across federal agencies

Climate slush funds from the so-called Inflation Reduction Act

Foreign aid for NGOs pushing gender ideology

But there’s a catch.

When two important amendments were proposed to cut off foreign aid to Lebanon and Ukraine, the Uniparty showed its true colors:

Rep. Greg Steube’s amendment to defund the Lebanese Armed Forces — widely viewed as sympathetic to Hezbollah — was defeated with 143 Republicans voting to keep the money flowing.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s amendment to stop aid to Ukraine? Also killed — with 141 Republicans voting no.

And if you’re in Washington state: Dan Newhouse and Michael Baumgartner voted against both cuts.

👀 Full vote breakdown: https://clerk.house.gov/Votes/2025210 https://clerk.house.gov/Votes/2025209

So, while we’re cutting NPR and PBS, your representatives just voted to keep sending your tax dollars to terrorists and foreign wars.

This is why Government Shorts matters. Because most Americans never hear this part of the story.

Watch Episode 1 here:

Support Our Mission

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for conservative values, influencing policy, and empowering grassroots action. Your donations and subscriptions help us create impactful content, educate citizens, and drive real change across the nation.

While contributions are not tax-deductible, every dollar goes directly toward protecting our freedoms and amplifying your voice.

👉 Join the movement—Donate or Subscribe Today.

DONATE

Thank you for standing with us.