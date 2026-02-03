Washington State lawmakers are advancing a trio of bills this session, HB 2720, HB 2658, and SB 6281 , that, taken together, represent a significant shift in how the state regulates private health insurance. Each bill is framed as a targeted fix for a specific problem. But when you zoom out, a much bigger pattern emerges:

The state is steadily moving toward a heavily regulated, quasi‑public insurance environment where private carriers shoulder increasing financial and administrative burdens and consumers ultimately pay the price.

HB 2720: Behavioral Health Crisis Services Funding Act

HB 2720 creates a permanent, dedicated funding stream for behavioral‑health crisis services by imposing a per‑covered‑life assessment on private health plans.

Key features:

A new state account insulated from the general fund

A mandatory monthly assessment on every privately insured person

Enforcement by the Insurance Commissioner

Funds used for crisis centers, mobile teams, and stabilization units

Impact:

This is effectively a new tax on private insurance. Carriers will pass the cost to consumers through higher premiums, narrower networks, or reduced plan offerings.

*HB 2720 was just introduced. It has not been scheduled for a public hearing yet.

HB 2658: Truth in Mental Health Coverage Act

HB 2658 doesn’t impose a tax, but it imposes something just as costly: massive new reporting and transparency mandates.

Carriers must submit highly detailed data on:

Utilization review

Denials and appeals

Reimbursement rates

Network adequacy

Youth vs. adult access

Telehealth vs. in‑person care

All of this data must be posted publicly in a state‑run dashboard.

Impact:

This level of reporting requires new systems, new staff, new audits, and new legal oversight. Administrative costs are real costs, and they always get passed on to consumers.

*TAKE ACTION: HB 2658 has a public hearing today at 1:30. Register your CON position by 12:30PM by clicking the button below.

SB 6182: Abortion Access Fund

Like HB 2720, SB 6182 uses the same per‑covered‑life assessment model to create a permanent funding stream for abortion access.

Key features:

A dedicated state fund

A mandatory assessment on private carriers

Enforcement by the Insurance Commissioner

No sunset, no cap on long‑term growth

Impact:

Another permanent cost layered onto private insurance, with the same downstream effects: higher premiums, reduced competition, and market instability. And because the assessment is tied to enrollment rather than individual choice, there is no way for people who morally oppose abortion to opt out; every privately insured enrollee is counted toward the funding formula.

*SB 6182 has had a public hearing and is scheduled for “executive session” today at 10:30AM. You can message your legislators, telling them you oppose this bill by clicking HERE

Three Bills, One Pattern: A Quiet Restructuring of the Insurance Market

Individually, each bill looks like a targeted policy fix, but when we step back and look at the “web of legislation”, we see a coordinated regulatory architecture:

1. Permanent assessments on private insurance

2720 and 6281 both impose per‑member taxes that grow over time.

These are not one‑time fees, they are forever costs.

2. Expanding state control through transparency and enforcement

2658 gives the Insurance Commissioner unprecedented access to carrier data and the power to shape future requirements through rulemaking.

3. Shifting financial responsibility from the state to private carriers

Instead of funding services through the general fund, the Legislature is increasingly using private insurance as the revenue engine.

4. Increasing regulatory complexity and compliance risk

Carriers must now navigate:

New assessments

New reporting mandates

New parity enforcement

New youth‑access expansions

New crisis‑service infrastructure

This is exactly the kind of environment that pushes smaller carriers out of the market entirely.

What This Means for the Free Market and for Consumers

Washington already has one of the most heavily regulated insurance markets in the country. These bills accelerate that trend.

1. Premiums will rise

Carriers won’t simply absorb the costs; they pass them on.

Families and employers will feel it first.

2. Competition will shrink

When the cost of doing business becomes unpredictable or unmanageable, carriers exit the market.

Fewer carriers = less competition = higher prices.

3. Networks will narrow

To control costs, carriers will reduce the number of contracted providers.

This hits rural communities and youth services hardest.

4. Employers will face higher benefit costs

Self‑funded plans, which normally avoid state mandates, are pulled into these assessments.

This is a major shift with real consequences for hiring and wages.

5. Consumers lose choice

As the state layers more mandates onto private insurance, the market becomes less flexible, less innovative, and less responsive to consumer needs.

The Bigger Picture: Regulation Always Flows Downstream

Every time the state adds a new mandate, assessment, or reporting requirement, the cost doesn’t stay with the carrier.

It flows downstream to:

Families

Employers

Small businesses

Individuals buying plans on the exchange

And as the private market becomes more expensive and less competitive, the state positions itself to argue that the “solution” is more government involvement, even though it was the government regulation that created the problem in the first place.

Government regulations almost always create more problems than they solve, especially when they layer new mandates, taxes, and compliance burdens onto the systems families and citizens rely on for affordability and choice.

