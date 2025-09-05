This week Washington State’s gender-inclusive schools and radical ideologies have been in the national spotlight…and for good reason. Over the last decade a “web” of laws have been passed by the state legislature that have fully transformed the public school system into indoctrination centers. The outrage has specifically been about sexual/gender identity content being taught to kindergarten students.

Washington State has a K-12 Comprehensive Sexual & Health Education (CSHE) law that was passed in 2020 and was implemented in schools statewide in the 2022-23 school year. A new law, passed in 2024, SB 5462, adds more radical ideology by mandating “inclusive” curriculum across all subjects. Passed in 2025, HB 1296, requires parents an opt-out for CSHE. However, because SB 5462 is not [technically] part of the CSHE, there is no opt out. The intent is for it to be systematically embedded in every aspect of the public education experience.

(The image below shows Seattle Public Schools opt out page - indicating they are following state law with the opt out for CSHE but noting there is no opt out for the “inclusive” curricula.)

The WA OSPI sent out a bulletin last week directing school districts to ensure their materials align with the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA) Model Policy 2020/2020P. This policy framework emphasizes:

Instructional materials must reflect the diversity of Washington’s student population.

Curriculum adoption must be inclusive, equitable, and aligned with state learning standards.

Local school boards must ensure that materials “do not reflect bias” and “promote understanding of diverse cultures and identities.”

Districts must report compliance to OSPI by October 1, 2025, via a confirmation portal

The law instructs that the Legislative Youth Advisory Council (LYAC) be involved in creating this “inclusive curricula.” LYAC is a group of young people ages 13-18.

SB 5462 builds on existing Washington law, including:

RCW 28A.320.230 – Requires school boards to adopt policies for instructional materials.

RCW 28A.150.210 – Defines the basic education goals, now interpreted to include inclusive content.

RCW 28A.640.010 – Prohibits discrimination in public schools, which the state now interprets to include exclusion of LGBTQ+ or racial narratives.

These statutes are being used to justify no inclusion of opt-out rights.

As pointed out by one of Seattle’s “queer educators” and legislative activists, many Washington school districts are already implementing “inclusive” content through the Ethnic Studies policies passed in 2019.

Fortunately, many schools report their districts already teach LGBTQ curriculum because it is integrated into the Ethnic Studies Framework developed and released by the Ethnic Studies Advisory Committee in 2022. LGBTQ curriculum has often come from states that have already passed legislation and are a few years ahead on the grueling path to inclusion.

*As an aside, we appreciate his shoutout to us in his opinion piece: “Right-wing education-activist groups like Conservative Ladies of Washington (CLW) claim that their issue isn't the LGBTQ nature of the content but the obscene pornographic materials that are inappropriate. But their criticism goes further on the issue of "local control," claiming the State is overstretching its reach for what must be included in local districts.”

You’ve likely seen the intersectionality wheel as part of the “ethnic studies” curriculum in Washington and other states.

“But what about Mahmoud v. Taylor and the SCOTUS decision?”

The Supreme Court’s Mahmoud v. Taylor decision (June 2025) affirmed that parents have a constitutional right to opt their children out of specific instructional materials that conflict with sincerely held religious beliefs.

SB 5462 is a bit different:

It doesn’t mandate isolated books, it mandates system-wide curriculum design .

It doesn’t rescind an opt-out because it never offered one to begin with .

It applies to all subjects and all grades, not just elementary reading.

A legal challenge is possible, but it will be complex, lengthy, and require plaintiffs to prove that the curriculum imposes a substantial burden on their religious exercise.

The Immediate Opt-Out: Leave the System

While litigation may eventually succeed, it won’t protect children in classrooms today. The most immediate and effective opt-out is to remove your child from the public school system.

Explore homeschooling, private schools, microschools, and hybrid models.

Connect with parent networks for curriculum support and legal guidance.

Know your rights and act on them.

Parents must act now to protect their children, not wait and hope for a distant ruling.

The system may not offer an opt-out, but you still can. Our team is here to help! Please reach out to us if we can be of support: info@conservativeladiesofamerica.com

