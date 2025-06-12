North Carolina’s Constitutional Carry Bill: A Step Forward — or a Trap in Disguise?

North Carolina is on the verge of becoming the latest state to adopt constitutional carry — and at first glance, it looks like a big win for freedom.

Under House Bill 5, U.S. citizens 18 and older would be allowed to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. No more state permission required to exercise your right to self-defense. No more bureaucratic hoops or background checks just to carry concealed.

That’s the good news.

But as with most legislation — especially these days — the fine print tells another story.

🚨 Red Flag #1: The Alcohol Clause

The bill states:

“It shall be unlawful for any person consuming alcohol, or at any time while the person has remaining in the person's body any alcohol… to carry any gun, rifle, or pistol…”

Let that sink in.

Not impaired. Not intoxicated. Just any alcohol remaining in your body could make you a criminal under this law.

That’s disturbingly vague. Is it a sip of wine at dinner? A single beer at a barbecue? This isn’t about public safety — this is about giving law enforcement and bureaucrats another lever of control over responsible, law-abiding gun owners.

🚨 Red Flag #2: The Mental Health Clause

Here’s another clause worth paying close attention to:

“Is currently or has been previously adjudicated by a court to be lacking mental capacity or mentally ill.”

And while it adds:

“Receipt of previous consultative services or outpatient treatment alone shall not disqualify any citizen…”

— that still leaves a huge gray area.

What’s stopping future political actors from expanding this definition? Could someone lose their right to carry over a counseling session or a prescription history? We've already seen these kinds of standards used to disarm veterans and law-abiding citizens in other states.

When "mental health" becomes a political weapon, everyone is at risk.

The bill now sits on Governor Josh Stein’s desk. And while he hasn’t officially said whether he’ll sign it or veto it, his record on Second Amendment issues is far from friendly.

So what happens next is uncertain.

