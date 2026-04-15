One Digital Wallet Now Holds Your Concealed Carry, Vaccines

I’ve been down a rabbit hole this week…but what else is new?

It started with a line in Louisiana’s HB 977, the App Store Accountability Act, that authorizes age verification through a “real-time system authorized by the commissioner of the office of motor vehicles.” That sent me looking into Louisiana’s LA Wallet app, and what I found is something every American needs to understand.

LA Wallet launched in 2018 as a digital driver’s license. Today it holds your vaccine records, your Medicaid information, your concealed carry permit, your vehicle registration, and legislation is moving right now to add college student IDs from every public university in the state. It’s accepted at TSA checkpoints and federal buildings nationwide. And more than 20 states are copying the model.

I wrote a full breakdown on our website and then went even deeper in the video above, including the connection to the SAVE Act and what it means for voter registration infrastructure nationwide.

If you’re a gun owner, a medical freedom advocate, or just someone who doesn’t remember voting to put all of this information in one private company’s app you’ll want to watch this one!

— Julie

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Sources:

LA Wallet: https://lawallet.com

LA Wallet Terms of Use: https://lawallet.com/terms-of-use

EPIC/ACLU/EFF/CDT TSA Filing: https://epic.org/documents/comments-of-epic-aclu-cdt-and-eff-to-the-tsa-on-interim-waiver-process-rulemaking-for-mobile-drivers-licenses/

Louisiana HB 977: https://legis.la.gov T

SA Digital ID States: https://tsa.gov/digital-id G

overnor Landry TSA Announcement: https://gov.louisiana.gov/news/4883 SAVE America Act: https://congress.gov

Biometric Update — Student ID Bill: https://biometricupdate.com/202604/louisiana-lawmakers-broaden-push-for-digital-student-ids-in-la-wallet

Center for American Progress — Passport Data: https://americanprogress.org