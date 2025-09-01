Happy Labor Day, friends. While many families are enjoying a final summer barbecue or a quiet day off, thousands of students across Washington State are preparing to head back to school this week. But before backpacks are zipped and buses roll out, there’s something every parent needs to see.

Over the past six years, Washington has quietly passed numerous laws that have reshaped public education, especially around student privacy, gender identity, mental health services, and curriculum mandates. This year we advocated against the passage of HB 1296 in Olympia which repealed I-2018 commonly known as the “Parents’ Bill of Rights”. This law drastically changed parent access to student records in public schools. Part of that bill directed the OSPI to create a new Statement of Student Rights that expands student autonomy while sidelining parental involvement.

We’ve broken it all down in a new blog post: 👉 Washington’s New School Rules: What Parents Need to Know Now

🛡️ Our Message to Families

Whether you’re advocating for your child in public school or seeking resources for homeschool or private education, our team is here to support you. We believe in transparency, real choices, and equipping families with the tools they need to make informed decisions.

