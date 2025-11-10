Last week, I wrote about Texas Proposition 15, the so-called “parental rights amendment” that, once you actually read the language, opened the door to more government involvement in parenting. What I didn’t realize at the time I wrote that post was that a federal equivalent had already been introduced in Congress, HJ Res 127.

With hundreds of bills filed in Congress every session, it’s easy to miss what’s being slipped in under friendly branding. And while organizations are selling this amendment as a protection of parental rights, the language tells a very different story.

I was listening to the last podcast Charlie Kirk did before he was killed on September 10th and his words in that podcast are very fitting, in particular, as they apply to the rights of parents.

“Government does not make your rights. It can only respect them or violate them.” Charlie Kirk, September 9, 2025

With that in mind, let’s walk through HJ Res 127 and look at what it actually does, not what the marketing says.

Section 1: “The liberty of parents to direct the upbringing, education, and care of their children is a fundamental right.”

Problem: Parental rights already ARE a fundamental right, affirmed repeatedly by the Supreme Court.

Adding this to the Constitution sounds harmless, until you realize:

📌 Once it’s in the federal Constitution, federal courts, not parents, not states, will define what that right means.

This amendment moves parental authority up the ladder, away from families, away from states, and into Washington, D.C.

Section 2: Right to choose schooling; “reasonable choices” within public school.

Problem: The phrase “reasonable choices” is wide open to interpretation.

Reasonable to whom?

A future Department of Education?

A progressive court?

A school administrator who thinks pronouns are “essential care”?

Parents don’t need the federal government deciding what is reasonable.

Section 3: Government may infringe parental rights if it demonstrates a “highest order government interest.”

This is the biggest danger in the entire amendment.

It literally hands government the legal framework to override parental decisions.

Here’s what the clause really means:

If government wants to override a parent, all it must do is claim its interest is “of the highest order.”

And guess who decides whether that interest is valid?

Not parents.

Not voters.

👉 Judges. Federal courts. Bureaucracies.

In 2020–2024, the “highest order interest” was public health.

Imagine this amendment during COVID:

Mask mandates

Forced quarantine

Vaccine decisions

School shutdown compliance

All justified under “highest order government interest.”

Section 4: Parental rights may not be denied “on account of disability.”

This sounds compassionate until you realize “disability” is not defined.

Could “disability” include:

Severe mental illness?

Emotional instability?

A court-determined legal disability?

Yes.

This section could inadvertently shield abusive or unstable situations while stripping states of the ability to intervene.

Adding parental rights to the Constitution means the federal government becomes the ultimate referee of parenting disputes.

And conservatives have been fighting for decades to STOP federal overreach into education and family life.

We cannot win that battle by…

putting parental rights into the very document that empowers federal jurisdiction.

This amendment does not limit federal power.

It invites federal authority deeper into family life.

We don’t need the federal government to “define” parental rights.

Parents already have them.

We need the government to back off.

🔗 Read our full breakdown here:

👉https://conservativeladiesofamerica.com/parental-rights-amendment-warning/

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) grassroots political watchdog supported by citizens, not special interests. If you value this work, upgrade to a paid subscription or make a donation today. 💪

DONATE