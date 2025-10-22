Lawmakers and advocacy groups are pitching the App Store Accountability Act as a “parental rights” policy. The messaging around this policy promises to give parents control over what apps their children can download. In reality, it creates a nationwide system of digital verification, tracking every download, purchase, and interaction.

The Gateway to Digital ID

The legislation mandates:

Age verification for all users - using government-issued ID, birth date, address and possibly biometric data for both parent and child

Parental consent for minors’ app downloads and in-app purchases

Developer-assigned age ratings and reporting to app stores

Penalties for noncompliance

While framed as child safety, these requirements effectively build a digital ID infrastructure. Personal and biometric data collected for verification could be stored, shared, and potentially repurposed, turning every app download into a traceable event. And what about app developers outside the U.S.? The legislation doesn’t clearly address how foreign companies comply, leaving gaps where data could be processed under less stringent privacy standards or accessed by foreign entities, further undermining both child safety and privacy.

Who’s Behind It

The bill is being promoted by the Digital Childhood Alliance, a coalition including:

Heritage Foundation

Family Policy Alliance

National Center on Sexual Exploitation

…and many more. They frame the bill as protecting kids from Big Tech, but critics warn it replaces parental discretion with government-enforced verification, creating surveillance-adjacent control under the guise of child protection.

Legal Pushback

Texas’s SB 2420, the state-level version, has already sparked lawsuits from FIRE, R Street, and the CCIA. Complaints highlight:

Compelled disclosure of personal information

Restrictions on lawful content access

Burdens on parents, developers, and app stores

The only Republican in the Texas legislature to vote no was Biran Harrison. He said:

” While well intentioned... it grows government, takes options away from parents, and opens the door to surveillance, data abuse, and censorship.”

Florida’s recent lawsuit against Roblox illustrates another concern: controlling downloads doesn’t protect children from risks inside the app. Even when parents consent, hidden data collection, anonymous interactions, and foreign entities can compromise safety, showing that verification alone isn’t the solution.

This policy locks the front door but leaves all the windows wide open.

Why It Matters Nationally

This is part of a growing trend toward digital IDs and government-mandated verification online. Age-verification mandates may start with protecting children but can quickly evolve into systems that track and control all digital activity, replacing parental choice with state oversight.

This legislation is proposed in the US Congress in both the House and the Senate. If one of these bills is passed through both chambers and signed by President Trump, the App Store Accountability Act will be law in all 50 states. This is a huge concern!!

What You Can Do

Scrutinize proposed legislation: ask how age, identity, and consent are handled

Advocate for opt-in, privacy-preserving parental tools

Share this information to protect family autonomy and online freedom

Learn more in our deep dive blog: https://conservativeladiesofamerica.com/app-store-accountability-act/

Watch our video breaking down the risks and how “parental rights” could become a gateway to digital ID

Protect Families, Not Surveillance

True empowerment trusts parents—not technocrats. Safety and liberty don’t have to be in conflict. It’s time to reject legislation that trades freedom for a false sense of security.

