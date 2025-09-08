Since we first shared about AB 495 back in August, the bill has continued to advance in the California Legislature. On September 5th, AB 495 had its third reading in the State Senate, where it was amended but still retains the most troubling provisions that threaten parental rights.

And if you don’t live in California and feel like you’re not impacted by this: these policies never stay contained to radical left strongholds. Once California sets the precedent, they quickly spread to other blue states—and eventually make their way into national conversations. Washington, Oregon, New York, and Illinois are always next in line. What starts in California never stays contained to California.

The latest amendments do not fix the core problems we’ve raised. The bill still:

Allows non-relatives – including teachers, coaches, or neighbors – to claim temporary authority over children simply by signing an affidavit.

Requires no court oversight, no background checks, and no parental consent before a caregiver can make decisions about a child’s education, medical treatment, or mental health care.

Continues to use vague, undefined language like “mentoring relationship,” opening the door for almost anyone to step in and claim authority.

The bill could now receive a vote in the Senate at any time following amendments, and if it passes, it will head to Governor Newsom’s desk.

Julie’s prediction: Just like we saw with AB 957 in 2023, where Newsom unexpectedly vetoed the bill, I suspect he could do the same with AB 495. In 2023, Newsom vetoed AB 957, a bill that would have required judges in custody cases to consider whether a parent was “affirming” of a child’s gender identity or expression when determining the child’s best interests. In his veto message, Newsom made clear that while he was fully committed to advancing transgender rights, he warned against the legislature and executive “dictating, in prescriptive terms that single out one characteristic, legal standards for the Judicial branch.” He acknowledged that affirmation of gender identity is already a factor courts can weigh under existing law but said making it mandatory in statute could backfire if used by other states to diminish civil rights. That veto wasn’t about rejecting the left’s agenda, it was about positioning himself as the reasonable, cautious, “moderate” Democrat, especially compared to the far-left legislature. And it worked. He came across as both supportive of LGBTQ+ rights and restrained in his approach. That’s why I suspect he could very well do the same with AB 495. A veto here could be part of a coordinated political power play to burnish his credentials on the national stage and set himself up as a viable contender for the White House in 2028.

Meanwhile, opposition has grown louder. Faith leaders like Pastor Jack Hibbs have called AB 495 the “ultimate robbery of parental rights” and a “child trafficker’s dream bill.” Thousands of parents and advocates have rallied in Sacramento and across the state urging lawmakers to reject it.

Supporters are still framing this bill as “compassionate” and “practical,” but the reality is that it leaves children vulnerable and strips parents of their God-given rights to raise and protect their families.

👉 Bottom line: This isn’t just about California. This is about setting a dangerous precedent for the rest of America. If we don’t push back here, we will see AB 495-style laws coming to legislatures across the country.

Blue states are quietly building new health alliances and emergency frameworks, separate from the federal government. Back in 2019, Washington passed laws almost unanimously, framed as “you’ll probably never need it.” But as COVID showed us, these frameworks become powerful tools when a crisis hits.

Yesterday, Julie Barrett went live with fellow citizen activist Eric Pratt to break this down:

How these new health alliances mirror pre-COVID frameworks

The webs of legislation expanding state authority over parental rights

What citizens need to know to stay vigilant and protect their freedoms

