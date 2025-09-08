Conservative Ladies of America

Sue Ward
3h

Julie, as always thank you and your team for ALL you do. I met you years ago near inception of your group in a small wine bar in Snohomish, WA. I came because of your advocacy for children and Parents Rights. I’ve always spent my spare time working with and for children. It’s not easy today as the opposition now calls us haters, far right lunatics, homophobics etc

But as you know I will take that on my shoulders because I know myself as does God!

We have so many attacks against our Constitutional Rights. You and your team are making amazing progress through your actions and educating fellow citizens…. so Thank You All!

