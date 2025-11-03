Conservative Ladies of America has proudly joined Defending Education and several other parent advocacy groups in signing a national letter calling on state leaders across the country to audit their education laws and policies for compliance with federal civil rights and constitutional protections.

For too long, America’s public education system has operated with little accountability, failing to vet employees properly, pushing discriminatory policies under the banner of “equity,” and prioritizing ideology over instruction. Parents are waking up to the hard truth: many state laws and district policies directly conflict with federal law, endangering both students’ safety and their fundamental rights.

We are grateful to Defending Education for boldly leading the way in exposing these violations and demanding real reform. Their leadership is shining a light on the systemic failures that have allowed radical agendas, unqualified personnel, and unconstitutional policies to thrive in our public schools.

This joint letter calls on every state legislature to:

Audit education laws and policies to ensure they comply with the Civil Rights Act, Title IX, and the Equal Protection Clause.

Root out discriminatory DEI mandates that unlawfully prioritize race, sex, or gender ideology over merit and equal treatment.

Close loopholes that allow dangerous or unvetted individuals to work around children.

Protect parental rights and student safety through full transparency and lawful governance.

At Conservative Ladies of America, we believe reforming public education is one of the greatest fights of our time. While many families turn to homeschooling, private, or alternative education to give their children the safe, values-based learning they deserve (and we encourage this!), we cannot abandon the mission to restore integrity to the public system. Millions of children remain in those classrooms, and they deserve better.

We will continue to stand alongside courageous organizations like Defending Education to demand lawful, transparent, and accountable schools in every state. Parents will no longer be sidelined or silenced.

The time for reform is now.

🚨 Breaking Legal Update (Nov. 2, 2025): A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction blocking the deployment of federalized National Guard troops in Oregon. The court found that the Trump administration’s orders violated both 10 U.S.C. § 12406 and the Tenth Amendment, citing lack of lawful basis and irreparable harm to state sovereignty. The injunction remains in effect until Friday, November 7 at 5 p.m. PT, while the court finalizes its ruling.

Everything is totally fine in Portland…

Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) / X

