Democrat Rep. Jake Auchincloss and Republican Rep. Erin Houchin have introduced the Parents Over Platforms Act (POPA) as part of a wave of child online safety proposals. It’s being positioned as an alternative to the App Store Accountability Act (ASAA), which we’ve written extensively about. While ASAA forces app stores to verify the age of every single user, requiring government IDs or biometrics, POPA takes a different approach. But does it truly empower parents, or just shift the mandate? Let’s take a look…

What POPA Would Do

Age Signals & Categories: App distributors (like Apple and Google) must ask users to declare their age and share “age signals” with developers.

Parental Controls: Parents could block minors from downloading adult-only apps, consent to restricted content, and manage safety/privacy settings.

Developer Responsibilities: Developers must design apps responsibly, blocking minors from adult-only features, banning personalized ads to minors, and reporting if their app differs for adults vs. minors.

Data Use Limits: Age data can only be used for compliance, not for marketing or profiling.

Liability Shield: Distributors and developers are protected if they act in “good faith” with available technology.

Federal Preemption: POPA overrides state laws, creating one national standard.

How POPA Differs from ASAA

Burden of Compliance: POPA places responsibility on developers and distributors, not on app stores alone.

Data Collection: POPA avoids universal ID checks, limiting data use to age signals. ASAA requires mass data collection from all users.

Parental Role: POPA gives parents tools to make choices. ASAA forces families into a government-defined consent system.

Constitutional Concerns

Even though POPA is less intrusive than ASAA, it still raises some constitutional questions:

First Amendment: Restricting minors’ access to lawful speech could be challenged.

Federalism: Preempting state laws may spark constitutional disputes.

Privacy: Age signals, while lighter than ID scans, still compel disclosure of personal data.

As a mom of four myself, I understand the desire and need to protect our children in this digital age that continues to expand. However, I don’t want the government dictating how I parent. POPA is marketed as “parental empowerment,” yet it’s still a federal mandate that tells developers, distributors, and families how to operate. The question is whether this framework truly empowers parents or does it simply shift the burden from app stores to developers while keeping government in the driver’s seat?

Both ASAA and POPA claim to protect children. Both raise constitutional concerns. One centralizes power in government and app stores; the other distributes responsibility to developers and parents.

👉 Which version do you think better protects Americans, children, and the Constitution?

Drop your thoughts in the comments. This is a debate we need to have because the future of parental rights and digital freedom is at stake. Congress is likely to pass a number of bills from the package of “legislation to protect children online” this year or next.

~Julie Barrett

Founder, Conservative Ladies of America

