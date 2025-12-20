As the Department of Education, at the direction of President Trump, seeks to hold public school districts across the accountable to the families they serve, many states are taking great efforts to resist these efforts…even create new state laws that function as roadblocks to transparency, insulating school districts from the oversight families deserve

Washington is one of these states. On December 19th, state senators Lisa Wellman (D) and T’wina Nobles (D) pre-filed a bill for the 2026 session that “protects schools from burdensome public records requests.” Their bill, SB 5920, effectively rewrites key sections of Washington state law as a way for school districts new tools to delay, deny, and financially burden public records requestors, specifically targeting parents, taxpayers, independent journalists and citizen watchdogs.

Let’s dig into this bill and break down section by section, how it will allow school districts to evade transparency and accountability.

Districts can create a “Supplementary Cost Schedule” for Burdensome Requests

School districts may impose additional fees for requests they deem “overly burdensome” in terms of: Amount of information Staff time Materials produced Administrative or overhead costs

These fees apply unless the requestor is: News media A parent/guardian of a student A district employee

Districts must notify the requestor of the cost and get approval before processing.

How this enables evasion:

Districts can inflate “staff time” or “overhead” to make requests prohibitively expensive.

Ordinary citizens, independent journalists, and watchdogs would face financial barriers.

Districts Can Petition Courts to Deny Requests They Call “Vague,” “Overly Broad,” or “Unreasonable”

Districts can ask a court to deny requests they label as:

“Vague”

“Overly broad”

“Unreasonable in scope”

Lacking “enough information”

Containing “an excessive amount of information”

Requiring “more than a reasonable effort to clarify”

How this enables evasion:

These terms are undefined and subjective.

Districts can weaponize them to reject legitimate oversight.

This creates a legal escape hatch for avoiding uncomfortable disclosures.

Districts Can Seek Protective Orders Against Requestors They Claim Are “Disruptive”

Districts may seek a protective order if they believe a requestor intends to “substantially interrupt” government functions.

Courts may consider a requestor’s pattern or history of requests.

How this enables evasion:

Frequent requestors — often the most informed watchdogs — can be targeted.

Districts can argue that any large request “interrupts operations.”

A protective order can effectively blacklist a citizen from future requests.

Requests Must Be Submitted Only Through the District’s “Designated Officer”

Requests must be submitted to the public records officer .

Districts may require use of specific forms or web pages.

How this enables evasion:

Districts can ignore requests sent to the wrong email.

They can change forms or links without notice.

They can reject requests on technicalities.

Redefining “News Media

The bill exempts “news media” from the new fees and denials, but it also changes the definition in a way that could be used to exclude independent journalists, podcasters, Substack writers, citizen journalists, and YouTubers who cover local government issues.

This creates a two‑tiered system where only corporate media gets full access.

Deny fee exemptions to independent reporters

Treat them as “ordinary requestors” subject to extra fees and denials

Claim they are not “entities in the regular business of news gathering”

Out-of-State Requestors Can Be Delayed Indefinitely

The bill gives districts extra time to respond to out-of-state requestors, with no clear limit on how much time is “reasonable”

This will allow school districts to stall national watchdog groups, perhaps even indefinitely. These delays could be used to strategically avoid scrutiny during legislative sessions, elections, or other controversies. This section creates a massive delay loophole that benefits the school districts.

Creates a Liability Shield for Delays & Denials

The bill amends RCW 42.56.060 to create a shield for school districts and employees, stating they are not liable for delays or denials if they acted in “good faith.”

How this enables evasion:

“Good faith” is undefined and easy to claim.

This reduces accountability for improper denials or slow-walking.

Bottom Line

SB 5920 is a terrible bill as it seeks to destroy one of the few mechanisms left to citizens for real accountability and transparency within the public school system. In states like Washington, where recent laws have been enacted to create barriers for parents to access critical parts of their student’s education records, citizens are looking for any leverage they can find to understand what is happening inside their schools and SB 5920 slams that door shut.

SB 5920 introduces multiple mechanisms that can be used to:

Deny legitimate requests

Delay responses indefinitely

Deter requestors through high fees

Blacklist frequent requestors

Exclude independent journalists

Control who gets access and when

In practice, these provisions give school districts broad discretionary power to avoid transparency and accountability.

