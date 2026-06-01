On May 22, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit against Discord and secured a same-day emergency court order requiring the platform to change its default privacy settings, stop making certain safety claims, and preserve its internal moderation records. A hearing is set for June 5 to determine what comes next.

Most coverage has treated this as a child safety story about a negligent platform, but it’s more than that. Buried in the lawsuit is a demand for mandatory age verification, the same policy that Texas courts have already blocked twice. Understanding why that matters requires a quick look at how we got here.

The Timeline

2023: Texas passes two laws requiring age verification. The first, HB 1181, applies to pornography websites. The second, the SCOPE Act (HB 18), applies broadly to social media platforms and digital services, requiring them to verify parental consent before allowing minors to create accounts. Both are signed by Governor Abbott, and both require platforms to collect government-issued identification as an acceptable verification method.

2024-2025: Federal courts block the SCOPE Act’s age verification and content filtering provisions twice, finding them unconstitutional. The age verification mandate never takes effect.

2025: The Supreme Court upholds HB 1181, the porn site age verification law, in Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton. The ruling is narrow: it applies specifically to websites whose primary purpose is distributing explicit content, a category that receives minimal First Amendment protection. The Court did not rule that age verification is a legitimate tool across the internet broadly. But Paxton argues otherwise, that the ruling validates age verification as a policy regardless of context, and immediately applies that argument to the SCOPE Act appeal. That appeal is currently pending at the Fifth Circuit.

Also 2025: Texas passes SB 2420, the App Store Accountability Act, requiring app stores to verify user ages before allowing minors to download apps. A federal court blocks it. Paxton appeals. Also pending at the Fifth Circuit.

May 2026: The Fifth Circuit issues an administrative stay in the SB 2420 appeal, a procedural hold that temporarily pauses the lower court's injunction while the appeals court considers the case. An administrative stay doesn't signal how the court will ultimately rule, but it does mean the Fifth Circuit found the appeal significant enough to pump the brakes. For Paxton's side, it's an encouraging sign that the argument is getting a serious hearing.

May 2026: Paxton sues Discord in state court and gets an emergency order, not under the SCOPE Act directly, but under Texas consumer protection law. The petition asks the court to impose SCOPE Act age verification as part of the remedy.

Why This Strategy

Paxton has two age verification laws tied up in federal appeals and a Supreme Court win he wants to leverage. The Discord lawsuit gives him a third path.

Rather than waiting for the Fifth Circuit, he filed in a Texas state court, under a consumer protection statute that has its own enforcement powers, against a platform with documented safety problems that make it a difficult defendant to defend publicly. The ask embedded in that lawsuit is the same age verification mandate courts have blocked. The theory is that a state court can order it as a remedy for deceptive business practices, even if a federal court blocked it as a standalone statute.

The petition makes this explicit. In the Prayer for Relief, paragraph 127(d), Paxton asks the court to order Discord "to implement age verification requirements pursuant to SCOPE before granting account access." Paragraph 127(e) asks the court to enjoin Discord from representing itself as safe for children until it complies with SCOPE requirements. The DTPA consumer protection theory is the vehicle, and SCOPE compliance is the destination.

If the June 5 hearing produces a temporary injunction that includes age verification, Paxton will have obtained through a courtroom back door what legislatures passed and federal judges stopped.

The Contradiction Inside the Petition

There is a bit of irony in Paxton’s own filing. Paragraph 82 of the petition documents that Discord previously collected government-issued identification, such as driver’s licenses and passports from users for its own age verification purposes. In 2025, a data breach exposed approximately 70,000 of those documents.

The state cites that breach as evidence of Discord’s failures and as a factor supporting maximum civil penalties.

Then, four pages later, the same petition asks a court to order Discord to implement age verification under SCOPE — a law that lists collecting government-issued identification as an acceptable verification method.

The petition uses a government ID breach to argue Discord is dangerous and then asks the court to mandate more government ID collection as the remedy. The SCOPE Act does include a provision requiring platforms to delete government-issued ID after verification is complete. But that protection applies only to the platform, not to the third-party vendors platforms will inevitably use to process verification. The Discord breach didn't happen inside Discord's systems. It happened inside an outsourced vendor's environment. The SCOPE Act wouldn't have reached it. That is not a contradiction Paxton’s team appears to have grappled with. It is, however, the clearest illustration available of why the infrastructure these laws build carries its own category of risk, one that exists entirely apart from whatever problem the law claims to be solving.

The Bigger Pattern

Discord is not the first platform Paxton has sued this way. Similar actions have been filed against Snapchat, TikTok, and Roblox. Other states: Nevada, Indiana, and New Jersey have filed their own suits against Discord. Each lawsuit follows the same structure: document platform safety failures, file under consumer protection law, secure emergency relief, request age verification as the remedy.

Each court order that includes even partial age verification compliance builds precedent. Each press release builds political pressure in states that haven’t yet passed the underlying laws. The infrastructure gets built not through a single sweeping federal mandate but one enforcement action at a time, against defendants that are hard to defend publicly, in state courts across the country.

What to Watch on June 5

The hearing in Collin County will determine whether the court extends the current order and whether it adds the age verification requirement Paxton is seeking. That’s the moment this case either stays a narrow consumer protection action or becomes a template for imposing age verification infrastructure through litigation rather than legislation.

I’ve been covering this topic at length, and I want to remind you what age verification is and why every American should be concerned: it is digital identity infrastructure. Every law that mandates it, whether through a statute, a court order, or a consent decree, is a law that requires you to prove who you are to access the internet.

We all want children protected online. The people with the authority to do that are parents, not the government. Government mandates remove parental authority and control. We must be educating parents and equipping them with the tools that are already available to protect their children in the digital world.

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Julie Barrett is the founder and president of Conservative Ladies of America, a 501(c)(4) constitutional conservative policy advocacy organization. CLA monitors technology legislation through a constitutional lens and testifies before state legislatures across the country.

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