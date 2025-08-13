DONATE

Across the country, a growing number of states are passing “shield laws” that not only protect abortion providers from out-of-state investigations, but also deliberately strip parents of their right to know if their underage child is seeking an abortion.

In states like Washington, California, Illinois, and New York, minors can be transported from another state, obtain an abortion, and return home — all without their parents ever being informed. This legal gap isn’t just a difference in state opinion on abortion. It’s a loophole that traffickers, abusers, and predators can exploit to avoid detection and cover their crimes.

On August 12, 2025, Rep. Taylor and eleven co-sponsors introduced the Child Interstate Abortion Notification Act (H.R. 4964) in Congress. This bill amends Title 18 of the U.S. Code to make two important changes:

Stops adults from taking minors across state lines to evade parental involvement laws It becomes a federal crime to knowingly transport a minor to another state for an abortion if doing so circumvents that minor’s home state parental consent or notification law.

Penalties include fines and/or up to one year in prison.

Exceptions are made for medical emergencies and cases where proper court authorization has been obtained. Requires abortion providers to notify parents if a minor comes from another state Physicians performing abortions on minors who live in another state must give actual notice (or, if that’s not possible, constructive notice) to a parent at least 24 hours before the procedure.

Certain exceptions apply for emergencies, abuse reporting, and existing parental involvement laws in the state where the abortion is performed.

After the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision returned abortion regulation to the states, America now has a patchwork of laws — with some states enacting strong parental involvement protections, and others erasing them entirely.

The result?

In “shield law” states , activists and providers can operate with legal protection from cooperating with investigations from other states.

Predators can transport minors across state lines to obtain abortions without triggering parental involvement requirements , effectively erasing the protections of the minor’s home state law.

Parents lose the ability to know about, let alone guide, major medical decisions for their children.

Washington State: A Case Study

In Washington State, not only is there no parental consent or notification requirement for abortion, but the state has gone further, passing a shield law that actively prevents cooperation with other states’ investigations, even if those states have laws designed to protect parents and minors.

This means that if a minor is taken from Idaho or Montana into Washington for an abortion, the parents may never be informed, even if the abortion violated the laws of the child’s home state.

These policies don’t just undermine family authority, they create a safe haven for exploitation and abuse.

Closing the Loophole

H.R. 4964 is not a national abortion ban. It doesn’t override state abortion laws. What it does is restore the balance between states’ rights and federal authority where interstate travel is used to circumvent a state’s own laws protecting minors and parents.

Without a federal standard, a state like Washington can act as an abortion sanctuary for minors from pro-life states, completely nullifying the laws and values of those states and leaving parents powerless.

What You Can Do Now

Bills like H.R. 4964 succeed or fail in the early stages, often in committee. Here’s how you can help right now:

Contact your U.S. Representative — ask them to co-sponsor H.R. 4964 if they haven’t already.

Call members of the House Judiciary Committee , where the bill will first be considered.

Share this article with your network, especially parents and faith leaders.

Stay engaged — shield laws are spreading (Massachusetts governor just signed the Shield Law 2.0 last week!), and this is just the beginning of the fight to protect parental rights across state lines.

Congress has the power to close this loophole. But it will take the voices of parents, advocates, and engaged citizens to make sure they act before more minors are placed in harm’s way and more parents are cut out of life-changing decisions.

