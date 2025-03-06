One of the worst bills of the 2025 Washington Legislative Session was added to the House Floor Calendar yesterday which means it will almost certainly be getting a vote before the March 12th cutoff.

HB 1296 repeals I-2081 aka “The Parents’ Bill of Rights.” I-2081 ensured parent access to their student’s education records in Washington public schools. But HB 1296 removes the access to the most critical student records including: mental and medical health records, attendance records, notifications if their child was taken off school campus for healthcare, and allows schools to wait 48 hours to notify parents if their child has been a victim of a crime while at school.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg with this terrible bill.

Washington State Democrats believe they know better than parents and that they should be the authority over YOUR children.

UPDATE: A few noteworthy bills that have passed this week

SB 5098 - adding to the list of “sensitive places” where firearms are prohibited. Bill now moves to the House

SB 5632 - expanding Washington’s Shield Law which makes WA a sanctuary state for abortion and “gender affirming care.” Bill now moves to the House

SB 5189 - Competency Based Learning is a huge (and expensive) DEI program that will be incorporated into more WA high schools. All but one (thank you Senator McCune) Republican voted yes on this bill.

Join us today at noon PT/3PM ET for Lunchtime Legislation facilitated by our Utah State Director, Leslie Williams. This is a great opportunity for citizens across the country to come together to discuss legislation and other issues.

Today at 2PM PT/5PM ET: Womansplaining LIVE with Julie Barrett

Today on the livestream:

An update on WA bills that have recently passed or added to the calendar

Trump’s Congressional address on Tuesday

Idaho’s Ministry of Truth

Utah wrap-up

Florida leads with medical freedom and immigration reform

Q&A from the live chat - join us! TUNE IN LIVE ON YOUTUBE

