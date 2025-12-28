On December 18, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) took decisive action to protect children from irreversible medical interventions that attempt to change their biological sex (the impossible!). HHS openly declared that certain practices being performed on minors do not meet accepted medical standards and place children at serious, lifelong risk.

This is a huge win for protecting children across the country!

Predictably, within days, Democrat attorneys general from 20 states rushed to federal court to block the action.

HHS’s Declaration to Protect Children From Sex-Rejecting Surgeries

The declaration signed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is based on a peer-reviewed HHS review of medical evidence, concluding that puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex-reassignment surgeries for minors are unsafe, ineffective, and outside professionally recognized standards of care.

Building on that finding, HHS announced several protective steps:

CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) will propose rules barring hospitals that perform sex-rejecting procedures on children from participating in Medicare and Medicaid.

Federal Medicaid and CHIP funds will no longer be used to pay for these procedures on minors.

The FDA is issuing warning letters to companies that are illegally marketing breast binders to children.

HHS is restoring clarity to civil-rights law, reversing the Biden administration’s attempt to treat gender dysphoria, absent physical impairment, as a disability under Section 504.

Essentially the federal government is saying it will no longer partner with, subsidize, or legitimize medical practices that permanently alter children’s bodies without reliable evidence of benefit.

As Secretary Kennedy stated plainly:

“Under my leadership, and answering President Trump’s call to action, the federal government will do everything in its power to stop unsafe, irreversible practices that put our children at risk. Our children deserve better—and we are delivering on that promise.”

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz echoed that responsibility:

“Children deserve our protection; not experimental interventions performed on them that carry life-altering risks with no reliable evidence of benefit.”

The Lawsuit: States Defend the Status Quo

In response, Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield led a coalition of Democrat attorneys general in filing suit to block the HHS declaration and proposed rules. Their argument is not that these procedures are harmless — but that HHS allegedly moved too forcefully.

Rayfield accused the administration of attacks on “gender affirming care”:

“Healthcare decisions belong with families and their healthcare providers, not the government – and the government cannot simply use a ‘declaration’ to circumvent basic legal requirements for policy changes.”

The lawsuit claims HHS is overstepping by defining medical standards and interfering with states that currently allow or fund these procedures for minors. The attorneys general argue that regulation of medicine should remain with the states — even when that regulation permits irreversible interventions on children.

Washington State Attorney General, Nick Brown, accused the administration of acting unlawfully, stating:

“The law does not change on one man’s whim, and this care remains legal under federal and state law. The administration is stigmatizing young people and unlawfully trying to rob them of care that is lifesaving in some instances,” Brown said. “This action is as cruel and unnecessary as it is illegal, but consistent with an administration that puts politics above health.”

The Bottom Line

HHS is asserting that:

Children deserve a higher standard of medical protection.

Federal programs should not fund or enable practices that cause permanent harm.

Evidence, not ideology, should guide pediatric healthcare.

The suing states are asserting that:

Providers should continue these practices without federal interference.

Medicaid dollars should remain available for them.

The federal government should stay neutral, even when evidence points to harm.

This is not a ban imposed overnight. The proposed rules are going through formal processes, including public comment. But the declaration itself sends a powerful message: the era of pretending these interventions are settled science is over.

What Happens Next

The courts will now decide whether HHS may use its long-standing authority to set safety standards for Medicare and Medicaid participants; authority it has exercised for decades in countless other contexts.

But regardless of how the litigation unfolds, one thing is already clear: the federal government has re-entered the conversation on behalf of children, and we are very grateful! This fight is far from over and we must remain committed to protecting children from the harms of gender ideology.

