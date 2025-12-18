“Protecting Kids” as the Cover for Expanding State Control Online

Washington’s SB 5708 and its companion HB 1834 are back, carried over from the 2025 legislative session, and lawmakers are once again selling it as a “protect the kids” bill. But just like we’ve seen with the App Store Accountability Act and similar proposals in other states, the child‑safety framing is being used to advance something much bigger: expanded state control over online platforms and a push toward identity‑linked age verification.

This bill didn’t die last session. Washington State legislature operates on a biennium, which means bills that did not pass in the first year of the biennium are automatically carried over to the second year. And Washington is positioning itself as a testing ground for policies that reshape how every user interacts with the internet.

Why this bill matters now

SB 5708 is part of a national trend. Across the country, lawmakers are introducing bills that sound like parental‑empowerment measures but actually:

Require platforms to identify users

Pressure companies toward age verification

Create pathways to digital‑ID‑style systems

Expand state authority over online activity

Regulate adults and minors the same way

Texas, Utah, and Louisiana have already passed versions of these policies. Congress is pushing its own. And now Washington is trying again with a bill that goes even further.

What makes SB 5708 different

Last session, the most alarming part of this bill wasn’t even the digital‑ID implications, it was the requirement that platforms notify minors when their parents are monitoring or tracking them. That’s a direct intrusion into the parent‑child relationship and a perfect example of how “protecting kids” can quickly turn into undermining parents.

This year, the digital‑ID component is impossible to ignore. The bill forces platforms to estimate every user’s age with “reasonable certainty,” which means:

Adults must prove they’re adults

Platforms must verify identity

Companies must collect new data

Liability pushes them to over‑comply

Once that infrastructure exists, it never shrinks. It only expands.

The bigger picture

When lawmakers use “protecting kids” as the justification, they gain bipartisan cover. They gain public sympathy. And they gain the political momentum to pass bills that would never survive on their own merits.

But the result is the same every time:

More surveillance

More regulation

More identity requirements

Less parental authority

Less digital freedom

SB 5708 is not just another online‑safety bill. It’s part of a coordinated shift toward a regulated, identity‑verified internet — and Washington is trying to lead the way.

Why your voice matters

Even in a state like Washington, where the political majority often pushes these policies through regardless of public input, speaking up still matters. It builds awareness. It equips parents. It creates resistance. And it signals to lawmakers that people are paying attention.

Heading into the 2026 session, this bill will move. And it’s critical that Washington families understand what’s actually inside it, not just the talking points used to sell it.

