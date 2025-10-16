When President Trump signed Executive Order 14187, Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation, he sent a clear message: the federal government will no longer subsidize irreversible gender-transition procedures for minors. This EO was a long-overdue stand for families who’ve been sidelined by ideological overreach.

But as we’ve said many times, executive orders are fragile. They can be reversed with the stroke of a pen by future administrations. That’s why Senator Josh Hawley’s new bill, the Prohibiting Abortion & Transgender Procedures on the Exchanges Act, is essential.

What the Bill Does

Hawley’s legislation locks in the protections outlined in EO 14187 by:

Banning abortion coverage for minors on federal health exchanges, except in cases of rape, incest, or life-threatening emergencies.

Prohibiting coverage of gender-transition drugs and surgeries for anyone under 18, including puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

Writing Hyde Amendment language directly into federal law, closing the loopholes that have allowed taxpayer-funded plans to quietly cover these procedures.

This bill fortifies Trump’s executive order, transforming executive intent into legislative reality, shielding children from irreversible harm.

Why Codification Matters

Executive orders are powerful, but temporary. They rely on the will of the sitting president. Hawley’s bill ensures that these protections won’t vanish with a change in leadership. It embeds them into the Affordable Care Act, rewriting the rules and eliminating ambiguity.

“It’s time to ban abortion and gender-transition procedures for minors on the healthcare exchanges. No more loopholes,” said Senator Hawley.

A Call to Action

This legislation is a shield for vulnerable children, those caught in the crosshairs of politicized medicine and irreversible decisions. It affirms, unequivocally, that minors deserve safeguarding, not experimentation. By closing dangerous loopholes and codifying protections into law, it ensures that children are no longer treated as ideological battlegrounds, but as lives worth defending.

Share this post. Contact your legislators. Let them know that we stand with Hawley, with the EO, and with every family fighting for truth and transparency.

Share

Help Us Keep Fighting

Conservative Ladies of America is a grassroots movement powered by people like you. We don’t take government money—we rely on patriots who believe in faith, family, and freedom to fuel this mission. If you value our work equipping citizens to stand up, speak out, and push back against the Left’s agenda, would you consider supporting us today?

👉 Upgrade to a paid subscription or make a donation. Every gift—big or small—keeps us in the fight.

DONATE