Representative Chip Roy (R–TX) has once again stepped up to defend our Constitution and protect America’s sovereignty. On October 8th, he introduced H.R. 5722, the “Preserving a Sharia-Free America Act,” a bill that would bar foreign nationals who adhere to Sharia law from entering or remaining in the United States.

What the Bill Does

Roy’s bill amends the Immigration and Nationality Act to make anyone who practices or promotes Sharia law ineligible for a U.S. visa, immigration benefit, or admission.

If someone already living in the U.S. is found to adhere to Sharia law, they would have their immigration status revoked and face removal.

It also closes the loophole on dishonesty; if a person lies about their adherence to Sharia in any immigration process, their visa or green card can be revoked. And importantly, the law includes a “non-reviewability” clause, meaning activist judges couldn’t overturn these agency decisions.

America is facing an existential threat - the spread of Sharia Law. From Texas to every state in the union, instances of Sharia Law adherents have threatened the American way of life, seeking to replace our legal system and Constitution with an incompatible ideology that diminishes the rights of women, children, and individuals of different faiths.



Europe should be a wakeup call to America, showing what the spread of Sharia law looks like - the erosion of the West.



America’s immigration system must be fortified to counter the importation of Sharia adherents – the preservation of our constitutional republic and its people depend on it.” Rep. Chip Roy



Representative Roy pointed to Europe as a cautionary tale, where entire communities have become enclaves of Sharia influence — eroding Western values, women’s rights, and national identity.

He’s not wrong. We’ve seen how cultural complacency and open-border policies can lead to the importation of ideologies that fundamentally reject constitutional liberty. America’s legal system is built on individual rights under God, not submission to a theocratic code that suppresses freedom and equality.

This bill is about preserving the rule of law, protecting women and children, and defending our constitutional republic from the creeping influence of an ideology incompatible with it.

The Bigger Picture

Critics will undoubtedly call this discriminatory. But this bill isn’t about religion, it’s about an ideology that is anti-American. Sharia isn’t just a private faith practice; it’s a political and legal framework that seeks to replace the Constitution with its own system of law.

If we fail to draw clear lines around the values that define America, we risk losing them altogether. As Rep. Roy said, “The preservation of our constitutional republic and its people depend on it.”

