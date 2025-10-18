Conservative Ladies of America

Angela Magers
17m

I believe that the new bill stopping sharia law in the US is very important. We need these protections.

Rebecca Lowell
29m

Absolutely necessary. The two laws are not compatible. I support Roy!

Welcome to America if you came legally, now assimilate and adhere to our constitutional republic

