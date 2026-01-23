State lawmakers from Washington to Maryland are rolling out a new legislation targeted against former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. We anticipate this trend of “copy/paste” legislation with accelerate quickly. On January 22, 2026, Washington’s HB 2641 (“ICE Out Act of 2026”) was filed by Representatives Tara Simmons (a convicted felon) and Shaun Scott (a self-proclaimed socialist). Their bill wasn’t the first to pop up in America. Earlier this month Maryland Delegate Adrian Boafo announced plans for an “ICE Breaker Act”. Both of these bills would prohibit Federal Immigration officers hired after Trump’s inauguration from ever being hired into state or local law‑enforcement roles.

These proposals share a common thread: they create a political litmus test for who is allowed to serve in law enforcement, not based on misconduct or qualifications, but on whether an individual worked for a federal agency during a particular administration.

“In this Washington, we have worked incredibly hard to build trust between law enforcement and community,” said Simmons. “In most Washington agencies, the men and women who step up to serve have developed a culture of holding each other accountable to the highest professional standards. The last thing we need is infiltration of ICE agents trained during the Trump Administration to send us backwards.” Tara Simmons, WA State Representative (D-LD23)

These bills mark a direct challenge to federal authority. By blacklisting entire categories of federal law‑enforcement officers, states like Washington and Maryland are effectively declaring that service in a federal agency can disqualify someone from state employment. This is a dramatic escalation where states are carving out their own ideological standards in open defiance of federal law‑enforcement institutions.

This isn’t an isolated idea - public policy never is. This is very clearly a coordinated policy trend, moving from the West Coast to the East Coast, and likely to surface in additional states as the 2026 sessions unfold. These bills don’t just reshape hiring practices; they redefine the relationship between state and federal law enforcement and raise serious questions about constitutional boundaries, federalism, and the politicization of public safety.

It’s more important than ever for citizens to be engaged in the lawmaking process. If We the People don’t speak up, challenge these proposals, and hold our lawmakers accountable, we’ll continue to see the radical left pushing laws that are unconstitutional and threaten our country. Civic engagement isn’t optional anymore — it’s the only safeguard we have to keeping America FREE.

