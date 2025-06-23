Are you done allowing public schools push values onto your children that don’t align with your family’s?

This summer is the perfect time to hit pause, pull your kids out of the system, and rethink what education could look like for your family.

On Wednesday, June 25th at 6:00 PM PT, Conservative Ladies of America invites you to our very first Parent Power Hour—a new monthly virtual gathering for homeschool families and freedom-minded parents who are ready to take charge of their children’s education…or still trying to figure out the logistics of how they can make homeschool work for their family.

This month, we’re featuring a powerful guest: Anne Marie, a single mom of two teens who works full-time and homeschools. She’ll be sharing how she makes it all work—and how you can too, no matter your season of life or family structure.

This isn’t just another Zoom call—it’s a chance to:

Get inspired by real-life homeschool success

Ask questions and get practical advice

Connect with like-minded parents and build community

Discover how you can make homeschooling work for your family

Click here to register for the June 25th Parent Power Hour

It’s free, it’s encouraging, and it just might change your family’s future.

If you can’t make it or you have questions and would like to connect directly with our team, please reach out to Joy Gjersvold at joy@conservativeladiesofamerica.com

Support Our Mission

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for conservative values, influencing policy, and empowering grassroots action. Your donations and subscriptions help us create impactful content, educate citizens, and drive real change across the nation.

While contributions are not tax-deductible, every dollar goes directly toward protecting our freedoms and amplifying your voice.

👉 Join the movement—Donate or Subscribe Today.

Thank you for standing with us.