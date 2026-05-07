A new global study dropped last week, and the numbers should stop every parent cold.

One in ten babies now regularly fall asleep with a screen. More than 70% of children under two are using screens regularly. Some are logging up to eight hours a day. Eight hours!!! That’s a full workday — for an infant.

The Research Is Real

The study was commissioned by the 1001 Critical Days Foundation and conducted by the iADDICT research group across four UK universities. Researchers reviewed thousands of studies and surveyed parents of children under two. What they found is consistent with what developmental science has been signaling for years.

The first 1,001 days, from pregnancy through age two, are the most neurologically consequential period of a human life. A baby’s brain is forming one million new connections every second, built entirely from lived experience and human interaction. Screen exposure during this window is linked to documented harms:

Language delay — greater screen exposure in the second year of life is associated with delayed communication and problem-solving skills

Sleep disruption — devices in bedrooms and higher parental screen use correlate with shorter sleep duration and later bedtimes

Behavioral difficulties — higher screen use is linked to poorer peer relationship outcomes later in childhood

Myopia (short-sightedness) — large-scale studies report associations between early screen exposure and preschool nearsightedness, with the first year of life appearing especially sensitive

Obesity risk — handheld device use shows consistent associations with higher adiposity, and screen use during meals is linked to poorer diet quality

ASD-associated behaviors — observational studies report associations between prolonged early screen use and higher levels of social-communication difficulties in young children. This is not a causation claim, but it is a serious signal that demands attention.

The researchers were careful to note that the harm appears to be largely driven by screens displacing caregiver interaction; the talking, the eye contact, the back-and-forth that literally builds a brain. When a screen replaces a parent’s voice, something critical and measurable is lost.

So yes. The harm is real and the concern is legitimate. Any honest reading of this evidence should alarm parents.

Which is exactly why we need to read the policy asks very carefully.

What They’re Proposing

The foundation’s recommendations sound reasonable on the surface:

More funded family support services.

Better content ratings from tech companies.

More guidance from health professionals.

But let’s translate each one.

When they call for government-funded “Best Start Family Hubs” in every local authority, they are calling for a federally-administered local infrastructure that embeds health visitors, midwives, and educators into routine family life, with screen time guidance as the mandate. Family hubs are intake infrastructure, not just support centers.

When they call for tech companies to “urgently review content rating standards” for infant-directed content, they are laying the groundwork for age-verified access to media, applied to the youngest possible demographic, with the most sympathetic possible justification. You cannot enforce an infant-appropriate content standard without knowing who is watching. That requires verification. Verification requires identity. This is the same pipeline I have documented in the App Store Accountability Act, KOSA, COPPA 2.0, and the GUARD Act, just moved earlier in a child’s life.

When they highlight that 85% of parents received no guidance from health professionals, they are building the justification for embedding screen time monitoring into every prenatal visit, every well-child checkup, every health visitor interaction. The “guidance gap” becomes the argument for behavioral surveillance infrastructure dressed as care.

You know what they say: never let a good crisis go to waste. Crises are always used to advance policies that grow government.

In some studies, around 20% of young children use screens with little or no parental interaction

Who Is Steering This Conversation

Here’s where it gets important to follow the money, not necessarily attached to this specific study, but to the policy ecosystem that will consume it.

Child safety research doesn’t stay in academic journals, it gets picked up, packaged, and deployed by advocacy coalitions that exist specifically to move legislation. Some of those coalitions are exactly what they appear to be. Others are what I call “astroturf” operations — organizations that present as “grassroots” parent advocacy while being funded by major corporations and mega-donors who stand to benefit from the regulatory architecture being proposed.

The pattern is consistent regardless of which coalition is holding the megaphone: identify a real harm, frame parents as overwhelmed and incapable of informed decision-making without government support, and propose a solution architecture that centralizes identity verification, behavioral data collection, and platform compliance frameworks…all under the banner of protecting children. The genuine harm provides the emotional momentum, and the proposed solution builds the infrastructure.

This UK study will be cited in US federal legislation. Count on it. The harm data is real, the researchers are credible, and the policy apparatus is already in motion to use it. When that happens, the question to ask is not whether the harm is real. It is: who funded the coalition carrying the bill, and what do they get when it passes?

The Question Nobody Is Asking

Every proposed solution in this study points toward more government infrastructure, more tech company compliance frameworks, and more data collection justified by genuine harm to the most vulnerable children imaginable.

Nobody is asking why platforms designed by engineers who understand exactly what dopamine feedback loops do to a developing brain are being marketed for infants in the first place. Nobody is asking why a parent exhausted enough to hand a six-month-old a smartphone doesn’t have the real-world community support that used to exist before we decided an algorithm was an adequate substitute for a village.

The answer to screen harm in infancy is not a government family hub that reports your parenting to a database. It is not an age verification framework that treats every parent as a compliance subject. It is not a tech company content rating system that creates the illusion of safety while collecting data on the youngest humans alive.

The answer is what it has always been. Human presence. Human connection. A brain being built needs another human on the other end, not a screen, and not a government portal.

We should be protecting babies from screens. We should not be handing the surveillance state the data infrastructure to do it.

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